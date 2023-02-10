BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County council approved its 2023 capital and operating budget during the Feb. 2 meeting.
The levy increase will be 7.91 per cent, with capital expenditures from the levy in the amount of $12.1 million from the total of $20.7 million, and operating expenditures from the levy of $50.1 million of a total of $127.6 million.
Warden Chris Peabody commented in a later interview that the decision to approve the 2023 budget came after “good discussion.”
He said it came in “a bit higher than I thought it would,” noting that county councillors Milt McIver (Northern Bruce Peninsula) and Steve Hammell (Arran-Elderslie) added to the budget in the final stages of the discussion, to ensure that two key roads projects are done – crack sealing, and guard rails.
“They don’t want to see an infrastructure deficit,” Peabody said. “We know we have to keep investing in infrastructure.”
Peabody noted that one very expensive infrastructure project that’s looming ever closer is replacement of the Walkerton Bridge.
He added that after considerable discussion, council decided to go with the staff recommendation to add a number of staff positions, including three management positions at the nursing homes. The warden explained that it’s aimed at staff retention. As stated by CAO Derrick Thomson during the meeting, “We’ve been adding lots of people, but not the people to manage the people.”
Peabody commended Edward Henley, director of corporate services, for his excellent work on the budget.
“I would like to thank county staff for their hard work and prudent planning on a budget that moves us forward on a fiscally responsible path,” said Peabody.
This budget will see some key investments made in paramedic services, long-term care, infrastructure and housing.
Discussion at the Feb. 2 meeting of the corporate services committee began with a staff report on revisions, based on guidance council had made to staff at the Jan. 19 budget meeting.
Some items on the list were cancelled or deferred to future years; while alternate funding sources were found for others.
The initial proposed budget for 2023 had been 10.57 per cent in the levy. After the recommended changes, that was reduced to 7.68 per cent.
Bruce County works with a five-year budget, with only the current year’s budget being passed; the remaining years are forecasts. The initial budget proposed a 17.29 per cent increase for 2024, which dropped off substantially after that. The recommended changes reduced the 2024 forecast increase to 14.08 per cent, and shifted some of the numbers to future years.
To achieve the changes, staff recommended withdrawing $525,000 from the waste management future planning reserve (which has over $1 million in it) and transferring $375,000 to the tax stabilization reserve and $100,000 to the capital roads reserve. $50,000 will be used to fund the Municipal Innovation Council for 2023, after which the county will withdraw funding.
County Coun. Kenneth Craig said he couldn’t support drawing $525,000 from the waste management reserve. He said he’s part of a municipality that “kept the taxes low, and now we’re paying the price … and I see the county doing it.”
Hammell focused on road infrastructure.
“If we don’t maintain our roads, we’ll have to fix them a lot sooner… we need more money for transportation,” he said.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau said he “agreed with the overall notion that continuing to rob reserves doesn’t take us anywere.” He said he’d prefer to “put the $375,000 back on the tax levy” and have a tax increase around eight per cent.
County Coun. Garry Michi (South Bruce Peninsula) commented, “I kind of like what I see in front of me.”
After some last-minute adjustments, the crack sealing and guard rail program (total of $122,900) were put back in the budget, to be funded through the tax levy.
The amended recommendation had $425,000 coming out of the tax stabilization fund, and $100,000 from the waste reserve for roads.
There were a number of pressures that affected the 2023 budget. Two in particular were noted by the warden in a later interview – the increase in fuel costs for transportation and paramedic services of $330,837, a 0.59 per cent impact on the budget, and the increase in food costs affecting the nursing homes.
Although council approved the budget, the budget bylaw still has to come before council, to be passed at the March meeting. The numbers may change slightly between now and then.
This budget forms one-third of what Bruce County taxpayers will see on their final property tax bill; the other two-thirds are municipal and education taxes.