Trustee Jane Bryce suggested on March 28, the Lambton Kent School District point anyone interested in knowing which employees are on the sunshine list to the provincial government’s website, instead of printing the organization’s list in the meeting’s agenda.
Bryce provided a notice of motion for that change which will be on the April 11 meeting agenda. “There could be better use of our time,” said Bryce, saying so many are making over the $100,000 threshold. She wondered if the school district could look at its past practices.
Lambton Kent School District had 902 employees who made over $100,000 in 2022 with Director of Education John Howitt earning the highest with $238,885. Making the information public is a requirement of the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, which has been in place since 1996. The Act covers municipalities, universities, colleges, school boards, hospitals and Crown corporations, provincial government ministries and members of the legislative assembly. Non-profit organizations, which receive a large portion of their funding, are also included.
Howitt said the amount disclosed is any taxable income an employee receives during the year and is reported on the T-4.