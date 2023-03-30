Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) is now offering an online course to medical professionals to better equip them to provide trauma-informed care to survivors of a recent sexual assault.
The Rural Sexual Assault Care Expanded (RSAC-E) micro-credential course is aimed at educating nurses, midwives and physicians practicing in rural and remote Canadian communities.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to work closely with rural health care providers and to deliver this one-of-a-kind training,” said Vanessa Sheane, NWP provost and VP academic.
“Our institution has had tremendous success this past year, adding new health care training pathways and micro-credential options that align with community needs.”
The province has committed $290,000 over two years to the program.
“Making this course available and accessible to health-care providers, we are helping ensure individuals who have been assaulted get the help they need, where and when they need it,” said Tanya Fir, parliamentary secretary for Status of Women.
The course will be available to healthcare professionals nationwide, but Alberta healthcare professionals will have the added benefit of a bursary to cover the cost of the program.
The course is expected to begin on April 3, with intakes every two weeks.
“NWP is hoping to attract at least a dozen online learners for each cohort,” said NWP in a news release.
The RSAC-E is one of 15 micro-credential courses to be offered at the school.
“Micro-credentials are a great option for professionals looking to upskill or pivot in their careers,” said Michelle Wallace, Continuing Education associate dean.
“These short-term, flexible learning programs are integral in developing specialized skills and boosting workforce capacity.”
Last year the province invested $5.6 million into micro-credential courses.
NWP started offering micro-credential courses last year with an Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) course.
The ELCC and Indigenous Services departments worked together to adapt the CD1050 credit course, Art, Music and Story, into a micro-credential that incorporated indigenous components.