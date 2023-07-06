For the first time in the history of the Tavistock Fall Fair, a Junior Fall Fair Ambassador competition will take place. The contest will is set for Friday, September 8, at the Tavistock Memorial Hall at 7:30 p.m., and boys or girls ages 7 to 10 are eligible.
Tori Wagler (Smythe) won the Ambassador competition in 2008 and has been a part of the organizing committee ever since. She said the new event will be a light-hearted one focused on enjoying the moment. “There are a few different junior competitions around at fall fairs and one of our committee members asked about us having one. There won’t be an entertainment portion to it like in the senior competition. It’s going to be easy and fun for the kids to go up, say their name, and say what they like about the fair. And because it’s not a competition, just to keep it fun, we will be drawing the winner’s name from a hat.”
The senior ambassador competition has seen lower numbers of competitors in recent years, including just two in 2022. Wagler hopes that will eventually improve down the road as a result of the new contest. “Yes, we would love that. Right now, the structure is that clubs and organizations must nominate a contestant. There were six or seven competitors the year I won.” Wagler added local service clubs may not always find out who is interested in participating. “Maybe they just don’t know about it. If we see good numbers for the junior ambassador, we may switch things around and let those interested enter on their own.” Wagler said she is always hoping to see more male competitors.
The winner will be announced as the 2023 Junior Ambassador, ride in the Tavistock Fall Fair Parade with last year’s senior Ambassador, win a midway prize pass, and represent Tavistock and the fair all weekend.
At press time, five children had signed up for the junior competition and one for the senior. The deadline to enter is August 11, and anyone with questions can contact Wagler at tori.smythe@gmail.com.