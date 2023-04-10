Would a hypothetical 24-year-old Tiny councillor rename the annual township charity golf tournament to Golfy McGolftourney?
At the recent regular meeting of Tiny Township council, 14 recipients of the annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament were announced for the 2023 event to be held on July 16.
Mayor Dave Evans read in the recipients and designated amounts, calculated within the estimated $50,000 total anticipated to be raised for the event.
“I should put the proviso in,” added Evans, “that this is based on a projected $50,000 contribution amount, which has been typical for the last two or three years. And I’m sure we’ll go higher than that, and those proceeds will be prorated to the amounts currently discussed today.”
In alphabetical order: Angels with Backpacks - $3,000.00; BGC North Simcoe - $3,000.00; Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe - $2,500.00; CLH Foundation - $3,300.00; Gateway Centre for Learning - $5,000.00; Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre - $5,000.00; Georgian Bay Food Network - $5,000.00; Get Up Off The Ground (pending confirmation) - $5,000.00; Hospice Huronia - $2,500.00; Le Club de l'age d'Or de Lafontaine - $3,000.00; Quest Art School + Gallery - $3,000.00; Scientists in School - $4,900.00; Sistema Huronia Music Academy - $2,500.00; and We Are The Villagers - $2,500.00.
For Get Up Off The Ground, Evans said, “we anticipate this will be a non-issue,” as confirmation would be pending on a successful funding sponsorship from a registered non-profit organization or charitable organization.
Evans added that all of these were worthy charities.
Following the passed motion, Coun. Steffen Walma tacked on an additional suggestion for discussion.
“I do not like the name of the tournament,” Walma flatly stated. “I’ve been on the charity committee in the past – a lot of great work done by the staff, our volunteers, our council, the mayor – I don’t want to diminish that component of it.
“However, the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament carries with it, a certain – in my opinion – elitist nature to it.
“If I look back at 24-year-old me and I saw a poster for the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament, it’s not something that I would even consider being a part of even though I live in Tiny Township,” he said.
Walma offered an example name to change the tournament to, but added, “I’d be happy to go to the public and see if there’s some creative names that we can come up with for the tournament.”
Evans chose his words carefully, and opted to reveal that that a mayor’s task force and committee would be looked at after the golf tournament was held.
“The objective of this (task force) will be to expand our interaction with these charities not just in the forum of a golf tournament but on an ongoing basis, with the ultimate goal to be creating a new committee of council to deal with this grassroots fundraising activity that we’re currently supporting,” said Evans, adding, “not just in Tiny – these groups are working in North Simcoe and that’s part of the objective as well.”
Evans was in agreement with Walma’s suggestion for the rebranding “to come up with a new name that’s more reflective and inviting, and less… elitist – I’ll use your word,” but offered that the matter be addressed as part as the task force instead of the regular meeting of council; Walma gave the thumbs up to that.
Coun. Kelly Helowka was similarly excited at the prospect of a rebranding.
“I like contests, I think we should have a contest,” Helowka said. “They’re fun, they’re pretty straightforward, and maybe we could narrow it down after we get a bunch of suggestions and have a little bit of fun with this.
“We’re going to support your task force and what it means to the less fortunate in our community, and we might as well have some fun while we’re doing it.”
The Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 16, 2023 at Brooklea Golf and Country Club in Midland. Since 2015, the event has successfully contributed over $365,000 to more than 35 local not-for-profit and charitable organizations.
The resolution from the tournament’s working committee can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.