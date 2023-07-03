NIPAWIN — The thunderstorm that showed up on July 1st wreaked havoc across Saskatchewan and in the northeast.
The Town of Nipawin released a statement on the current clean up.
“Clean up continues after the Canada Day thunderstorm, the extreme winds wreaked havoc throughout the community. Numerous trees taken out by the roots or snapped off in the middle causing damage to landscaping, fences and infrastructure.”
Nipawin town crews are working diligently at the removal of trees and repairs to damages caused by the storm. Clean up is prioritized based on the safety of the public and the location of obstructions and implications which are possible or probable.
"All items will be cleaned up in the most efficient manner possible," the town said. "Please follow all barricaded or signage in public areas they are provided for public safety. In order to accommodate the efforts of all stakeholders the Nipawin and Area Waste Diversion Centre will open regular operating hours this Sunday and Monday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m."
Paul Cockell, Nipawin's fire chief, acknowledged the work of firefighters SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, Provincial Emergency Communications Centre dispatchers and town crews in responding to the situation.
"This community has stepped up in a big way! It was amazing to see neighbours helping neighbours cleaning up and assisting in every way possible," he said on the fire department's Facebook page. "I cannot tell you how inspiring it was to see the Town of Nipawin rally round one another!"
Other places in the Northeast are also cleaning up trees and debris. Reports of damage of trees falling on houses, vehicles and campers in Wakaw Lake, Tobin Lake Carrot River and surrounding areas. Power was still out on July 3 in areas of the Northeast.