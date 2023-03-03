LISTOWEL-WINGHAM – For February’s scheduled meeting, the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) board of directors discussed the renovations, new services, and staff shortages that are happening at both the Wingham and Listowel sites.
Firstly, the new mammography equipment at Listowel Memorial Hospital is finally up and running, with the first contrast mammography exams performed on patients at the end of January.
“It is exciting to be able to offer this mammography service in Listowel,” explained the press release sent following the meeting.
Additionally, in regards to the MRI funding recently announced for local hospitals, after discussion with other recipients, all of the local hospitals who received the funding will be proceeding with the implementation of this service. However, some locations require significant construction or even new buildings while others have identified usable space within their existing structures. The MRI machine for LWHA will be located in Wingham, and the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation is preparing to undertake a feasibility study. This will be used to determine the level of interest in the community in regards to supporting a campaign that would raise funds for both an MRI and CT scanner in Wingham.
Further, renovations are set to begin in Listowel at both the hospital and its outpatient building. The purchase order has been signed for the renovation of the first floor of the Outpatient Building on Sarah Avenue. in Listowel.
It is planned to be a three-month renovation, beginning April 1.
Also, there is a ‘significant’ HVAC project planned for Listowel Memorial Hospital starting at the beginning of March. It will be the first phase of a multi-year initiative to update the HVAC system throughout the hospital.