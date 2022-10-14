Kanehsata’kehró:non wondering how to find an ideal career could get one step closer this Saturday with Kanesatake’s 2022 Education Fair.
The employment centre will host colleges, universities, and vocational schools to offer advice to prospective students and answer any questions they may have.
“For me, it’s amazing,” said Michelle Lamouche, manager of the Kanesatake Employment and Training Service Center (KETSC). “I see the young people with their faces all lit up, asking questions to the representatives from the different schools. It’s a positive thing in the community.”
“We have clients come in that want to do a bunch of things, but they don’t really know the first step to take,” said Amanda Nelson, employment and training counsellor at KETSC.
The education fair is an extension of the centre’s work helping Kanehsata’kehró:non find career paths that are tailored to their interests and needs. Nelson emphasizes that this doesn’t necessarily mean pursuing an academic program.
“People think, ‘Oh, I have to go to college and I have to go to university.’ You really don’t,” she said.
“We really try to push vocational because that’s where (workers) are needed. Trades right now are in such high demand.”
She added that some vocational schools offer “student-for- a-day” opportunities that allow prospective students to see if a program is a good fit.
Nelson knows how important it is to find the right career. Her own professional journey began years ago when she herself sought advice at KETSC, and she relishes the chance to help other Kanehsata’kehró:non explore what they might want to do.
“Honestly, it’s probably the most gratifying feeling I’ve had,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of jobs in my lifetime, and I think I’ve finally found one that fulfills basically everything that I want to do.”
Community member Kaysun Oke is planning to attend the education fair to try to learn more about potential career paths and which schools offer programs compatible with her schedule.
“I’m a stay-at-home mom and I want to take this time, not as a pause in educational life, but to also grow and learn while being at home with my children,” said Oke.
“I have a diploma of college studies without specializations, so I’m going in with an open mind,” she said. “Throughout the years, my interests shift. I’ll lean towards what best suits my current situation.”
She even requested a list of schools that will be present so she could do some research and begin whittling down her options ahead of the event. If she has questions left over, she’ll have ample opportunity to ask.
“We’re there to provide information to students,” said Savvy Papayiannis, manager of student recruitment at Concordia University, one of the schools that will be in attendance.
“We’re really there to answer any questions about the Concordia student experience, whether it’s about finding the right fit, what program is right for them, what the criteria are for admission, what the student experience is like - anything,” she said.
It’s the first education fair KETSC has put on since the pandemic began, but there is one key difference - it is usually combined with the career fair, but this year there will be two separate events.
The education fair will take place at 407 Saint-Michel St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 15, with the career fair to follow next month.