Parks Canada has announced that it will be launching reservations for the 2023 visitor season beginning March 13.
This comes as its web-based reservation platform is about to get an upgrade.
“Like a lot of technology, the platform currently housing our reservation service is becoming out of date,” read a Parks Canada statement.
“Our service provider is moving the Parks Canada Reservation Service to a more modernized platform to help ensure the continued stability of the service.”
The 2023 Parks Canada Reservation Service will have a different look from its previous version. Regardless of its design, it will have similar features and functions for making Parks Canada reservations.
Users will need to create a new account to make their reservations. Anyone who has an existing user account on the Parks Canada Reservation Service will need to set up a new user account once the service has moved to the new platform. This would ideally be done between March 3 and March 12.
Parks Canada recommends that existing users make notes of their previously preferred campsites, roofed accommodations, activities and rentals before Feb. 26. After that date, the information will no longer be available.
People should pay attention to Parks Canada’s website and social media accounts. Information, including a step-by-step guide on setting up new user accounts, will be shared in the coming weeks.
“Parks Canada understands the camping experience is very important for our visitors. We are working hard to ensure this transition is made as smoothly as possible,” the statement read.
The announcement came with some important dates that people should make note of:
● Feb. 26 is the last day to both make reservations for March bookings on the current Parks Canada Reservation Service and also for current account holders to make note of preferred campsites and activities.
● Feb. 27 to March 2: the Parks Canada Reservation Service will be offline, but launch dates will be available for viewing and planning on the Parks Canada website.
● March 3 is the date that the Parks Canada Reservation Service will go live.
● March 3 to 12 is the best time for users to access the service, set up their new accounts, and become accustomed to the changes. Note: users will only be able to make reservations for March at this time, not for camping dates starting in April and beyond.
● March 13 is the first day that 2023 reservations will launch for camping spots, roofed accommodations and activities.
People are encouraged to visit the Parks Canada website to find the launch dates of their favourite destinations, which will be staggered.
More information on this platform change consult Parks Canada’s Reservation information page.
Reservation details and exact dates for each national historic site, national park, and national marine conservation area can be found on the Parks Canada website: www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/reserve.