Janelle Niles says she is often told she doesn’t take comedy seriously.
Read that again.
Doesn’t take COMEDY seriously.
The Ottawa based comedian, who will be bringing her Indigenous show Got Land? to Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory this week as part of Pride celebrations, concedes that her act might not be for everyone, but make no mistake, she takes humour very seriously.
“When I was a kid, I was raised to only be black,” Niles, whose mom is black and father Mi'kmaq, said in a telephone interview to promote her appearance. “My mom was a single mother, there were three of us, my twin sister, my little sister and my mom. We grew up to only be black, act black, talk black, but because we (looked) very Indigenous, me and my twin sister, we knew we were not just black. We had struggles trying to claim our identity because our family didn't want us to know our Indigenous side, so it was a very tumultuous upbringing in that regard. Every time I looked in the mirror, I saw Pocahontas.”
It wasn’t until her late teenage years that Niles met her father, who hailed from Sipekne'katik, Nova Scotia.
“It took until I was kicked out of my house at 18 for us to finally find our father and meet him because our family was keeping us away from our Native side,” she said. “I finally got to meet my father at 18 and then in my 20s, I started reclaiming my Indigeneity, which is our self-discovery journey that we call knowing we're Indigenous and trying to find our culture, find our spirit.”
Niles’ life has been anything but easy, to say the least. Homeless as the child of a single mother, she was kicked out of her home as an 18-year-old, then kicked out of her house she shared with her ex-husband, whom she met in Yellowknife. But each time, she persevered, discovering her Indigenous roots in her 20s and discovering the Aboriginal Women in Mining program, which was established in 2013 to support the economic independence of First Nations and Métis women living in Northeastern Ontario. The program engages First Nations and Métis women in exploring non-traditional jobs within mining-related industries.
“I tried to beg everyone I could to go back to Yellowknife,” she said, admitting she was intent on getting her husband back. But a phone call with a friend changed the course of her life forever. “One of my friends in Yellowknife called me and she said ‘I could let you sleep on my couch. I could even buy your ticket to come up here, but she said there's this employment program up in Northern Ontario called the Aboriginal Women in Mining and they help women in your situation gain and retain meaningful employment.’ And it was with the Anishinaabe and the Ojibway and also the Metis of Temiscaming and Nutashkuan First Nation. So I took the leap and went into this course for nine months and they actually adopted me in a way, culturally, the Anishinabe, and helped me reclaim my Indigeneity in a way that I was never allowed to before. That's my Indigenous journey.”
The Aboriginal Women in Mining progam set Niles on a course with her destiny.
“After the Aboriginal Women in Mining program, I got a security guard licence with them. They are the keepers of this circle. They're up in Kirkland Lake and they helped me get my security licence after the program ended and I became a security guard for seven years. As a security guard, I got out of debt, I got out of homelessness, I got my life together.”
With a new lease on life, Niles enrolled in college to become a massage therapist.
Then, the world shut down.
“I’d finally gotten myself into college, then COVID happened,” she said. “My last year of massage therapy was all going to be on Zoom and I can't learn that way. What am I supposed to do? Massage the K key or get the kink out of the K?”
Deep down, Niles knew what her calling was. She knew it wasn’t massage therapy, or security. Rather, it was comedy, something she’d loved since she was a teenager.
“I knew I wanted to be a standup comedian since I was 14,” Niles said. “But I was never told I was funny. Even today, people don’t I think I'm funny. I think I'm hilarious, but in school, anytime I’d try to make a joke, people would just get silent. My humour is very dark, it's very layered, it’s very outside-of-the-box and I would never get to make people laugh because I could never stick the landing.” She did recall a time she made an inappropriate Hitler joke during a school assembly that split the room. “Half of the students laughed their a---s off, a huge eruption, and the other half were really mad at me. I knew I was funny, I just needed an assembly of 300 people to do the math.”
That darkness, Niles said, comes partly from her own lifetime of trauma, and partly from the influence of some of the comedians she’s admired in her life.
“When it comes to my comedy journey, because I grew up in such a tumultuous upbringing, the only way I could get through those tough times was through laughter and to make light of my situation,” she said. “I laugh at audacity. That's my big thing. I laugh at things that are crazy, that are dark. That's how I
kind of got out of my own head as a child. I was drawn to those comedians growing up, like Richard Pryor, Paul Mooney, Richard Jeni, may they all rest in peace. And of course the big name ones: Mo’Nique, I love Mo’Nique so much, and Martin Lawrence and all them. Because I grew up in a black household, I was only allowed to watch black television there, black comedians, but I would sneak the other ones.”
Comedy proved to be both young Niles’ respite and influence.
“I felt like I wasn't so alone. I always wanted to be a standup comedian because I’ve got a big mouth and I wanted to talk s--- basically. That's what I do on stage.”
So when Covid quashed Niles’ massage therapy plans, she looked inward, to her lifelong friend, comedy.
“A year prior to the COVID, I had started standup comedy because I was in college and I realized that there’s nothing I can't do. By then, I had my backbone again thanks to the security and Aboriginal Women of Mining job, reclaiming my Indigeneity and I was coming into myself in my early 30s. I realized I could do this. So I got an open mic spot at Swizzles in Ottawa and I went up there with my niche material, my Indigenous material.”
That night didn’t go as she’d envisioned, however, she noted that she was able to make one person laugh.
“I found out later that he only laughs when people bomb,” she said. “I, unfortunately, dated that guy and found that truth when we were dating. I dated the first guy to laugh at me,” she acknowledged with laughter.
Niles’ journey through comedy, much like her personal life, started tumultuously.
“Some people take comedy classes to learn how to do standup comedy, but because I already knew I was going to become a comedian, I did the birth by fire, just go in with your six minutes and see what works,” she said. “The first year, I found, was just me trying to get comfortable on stage. My material was horrible, even though it was very Indigenized. I was like trying to break down walls, trying to overcome things, being kind of like a social activist with my quick wit and my clever humour.”
It was that ex-boyfriend of hers, also a comedian, who imparted advice on her that would prove invaluable.
“He said to me ‘Why are you trying to talk poetry in comedy?’ she recalled. “Then I realize, oh, OK, I have to stop. I wasn’t whining or anything, he said I write comedy like a poet, so I had to learn a lot about myself, I had to learn a lot about the scene.”
Niles has had to fight for respect her entire life. Comedy has been no different, she said.
“To this day, even though I have some friends and peers and people who encourage me, there's this other part of the scene that thinks I'm only getting gigs because I'm Indigenous , because I check off boxes and they do not believe I deserve a thing that I'm getting,” she said. “It’s hard enough for a
comedian to not focus on the guy in the front row that's crossing his arms, not laughing, but it's really hard to focus on the 99% who are because for me, my whole life has been hyper-vigilant having that childhood trauma, focusing on the negative and trying to become a better person. When people tell you your flaws, I'm that kind of person who soaks it in and it's like, how can I change?”
Comedy has helped Niles develop thicker skin when it comes to perceptions and feeback.
“I know a lot of that stuff is not even coming from me,” she said. “It's their insecurities because they see me rising through the ranks so quickly.”
Quickly might be an understatement. In 2020, she was on a trajectory to become a massage therapist. Just three short years later, she’s touring all over, has created a hit Indigenous comedy, Got Land?, which expresses solidarity through humour, has performed on Just For Laughs, CBC Gem’s New Wave Of Stand-up Season 2, with Crack up Comedy Festival and Arctic Comedy Festival and has appeared on APTN’s Indigenous Day Live 2022, now on APTN’s Lumi.
Niles credits the CBC with helping her rise through the ranks, specifically Just For Laughs.
“I was just doing comedy, I was two years in and John Helmkay of the Arctic Comedy Festival told me he’d heard about me and wanted to bring me up there to showcase for Just For Laughs,” she recalled. “I was like ‘What?’ Just two years in, I couldn't believe it.”
Niles knew this was her big chance, and that she’d have to cast away the doubts that her detractors or naysayers were trying to implant in her psyche.
“One of the things I get told all the time is I don't take comedy seriously, I'm a con artist, I'm just tricking people to think I'm funny,” she said. “I went in there with the mindset of I have to prove that I'm a comedian, I have to prove I can do this. I wanted to show them that I wasn’t just being a hack or a tool, that I can do this. So I went up there and I showed them.”
Indeed she did, landing a spot on CBC Gem’s New Wave of Stand-up. But even that didn’t silence her critics.
“After I did the New Wave of Stand-up, I got even more flak. If I didn’t think I deserved the criticism I got before, then I definitely don’t deserve what I’m getting now,” she said, adding her detractors “think I’m taking space from a more deserving white comic that they like. But there is so many comedians here in Ottawa and so many deserving comedians.”
Niles said she has had to quickly adapt to the changing comedy landscape.
“It's not the ’80s anymore, and the agents aren't in the clubs,” she said. “You have to do the work. (Some comedians still) think it's shameful to self-promote. I have no shame when it comes to self-promoting.”
The self-made comedy star brings her show, Got Land?, which features dinner and the show, to Tyendinaga Mohawk Community Centre on Friday night.
“I actually started that in September of my first year of standup comedy at Eddie's Diner and I took a risk because it's one of those things where we’d never seen an Indigenous comedy show in Ottawa. I haven't per se, but apparently there was like 20 years ago, but it never really clicked.”
Niles speaks proudly of her show, and career, which haven’t come easily despite her rapid rise. She’s not only a woman in comedy, a predominantly male career throughout much of its history, but she’s an Indigenous woman in comedy … in the so-called ‘woke’ culture.
“So when I started comedy as an Indigenous comedian, I had to ask for some help because I didn't really know how to write a joke. It took me four years to learn how to write a joke, but when I first started, anytime I’d ask a fellow comedian, the white comedians, they would try to make my stuff as stereotypical and hacky as possible. I don't know if they were trying to do that to sabotage me in a way. You know, a cheap laugh. And they’d say ‘Oh, well you're Indigenous, you can say this.’
“Now, I go on stage and I talk s---,” she said. “I get the audience on board and if I don't leave them laughing, I'll leave them with the conversation that they might not have had. With Got Land?, our mandate is to express solidarity through humour. So hopefully getting people on the same page about the issues that we're still facing and maybe they learn something they didn't know.”
Niles guarantees a comedy experience like no other.
“I’m a two-spirited comedian,” she said. “I have both masculine and feminine spirit. I do go by she/her and they're going to see something they've never seen before. They're going to see some two-spirited or LGBTQ-plus comedians going up on stage. My ex-boyfriend's actually one of them. We’re still good, friendly, and we just kind of quip at each other depending on where we are in the lineup. They're going to see something they've never seen before. It's not just Indigenous comedy, it's an experience. It's a night. It's going to have people buckled over. It's going to be sexy, iit's gonna be naughty, it's gonna be fierce, it's gonna be right niche and I can't wait because Mohawks love to laugh. I love making the Mohawks laugh because they have a dark sense of humour, they're right on board and they hate being patronized.”
Niles turns serious when asked about what she hopes her story inspires in others.
“Hope,” she answered after a lengthy pause. “It's hope that if there's another lost soul out there, that they're going to be able to reclaim their Indigeneity because with the ’60s scoop, there are so many of them out there who weren't allowed to be Indigenous. I know I wasn't a ’60s scoop kid, but I was kept away from my Indigeneity. So when I finally go to the reservations or to the territories or the lands of the nations, I try to as much as I can just soak it in that this is their land, this is their territory, this is their people. And when I go back home to the Mi'kmaq in Nova Scotia, it's that same feeling. This is the land. This is the people. This is us. I wish I could say it in better words, but I just love to travel and I like to experience.”
She cited Mark Twain’s famous quote: “Experience is the enemy of ignorance, and travel is a gateway to understanding the world.”
Today, the previously thrice homeless, broken and confused child stands tall, proud of her heritage, her life choices and her determination.
“Like I said, up North, the Anishinaabe , they adopted me,” Niles said. “If they hadn’t have adopt me, I wouldn't have gotten into my Indigeneity as hard as I did because I would have still had my mother's voice in the back of my head telling me all those negative stereotypes of Indigenous people and why I have to stay away. Unless you're in the community for an extended period of time, then you don't know because you can only read from a book.
“You can become a doctor by just reading books, but you'll never know how to be a surgeon until you do it. I find that you don't know who you're who you are until you go into these spaces and actually meet the people and absorb it.”
For Niles, comedy is, indeed, serious business.
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.
Got Land?
What: Comedian Janelle Niles brings her show to Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory as part of Pride ceremonies.
When: Friday, June 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mohawk Community Centre, 1807 York Rd., Deseronto.
Tickets: Available at Community Wellbeing Centre’s social side, cost $15 each or $25 per couple.