Hoping to expand beyond its walls and reach the community, a church in Beamsville has declared itself fully inclusive.
“We want everyone to understand that even in the very conservative world of Lincoln and Beamsville, we wish to make sure that it's known that we welcome everyone,” said Irene Romagnoli, affirming ministry chair at Trinity United Church.
By everyone, the congregation refers to people of any age, colour, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, intellectual and physical ability, family configuration, social or economic circumstance or mental health.
The William Street church currently boasts a congregation of more than 100 members.
The transition into an “Affirmed Church” with the goal to “boldly and intentionally support” the LGBTQ2+ community in Lincoln will come with new educational programs for its community to bring more awareness of the issues marginalized groups face.
“Affirming our congregation means we are saying that when we meet people, it's OK for them to be who they are, and we accept them for being who they are,” Romagnoli said. “We do not wish to change them in any way whatsoever.”
The plans to become an Affirmed Church had been in the works for a few years. Congregation members have been part of meetings and education sessions with The Niagara Falls Community Health Centre (NFCHC), a non-profit multi-service health centre.
Romagnoli said educating helps “understand things” better and removes the “fear of the unknown.”
“So when people are approaching other human beings, they're not so worried now about something like pronouns suddenly becoming an issue, and they're not thrown for a loop by someone saying that they're a lesbian or that they're transgender,” Romagnoli said.
Romagnoli said the United Church of Canada guides the Trinity congregation, and although it is “one of the more open-minded faiths,” they still have to operate “within their guidelines.”
In 2000, the United Church of Canada renounced its 1960 statement that homosexuality is a sin. When Canada legalized same-sex marriage in 2006, the church followed suit.
A member of the church since she was a child, Donna Burton said this recent change is a great idea.
“In many ways, I don't maybe fit into some of the more traditionally conservative views that some of the West Niagara folks agree with or follow.”
The 52-year-old hopes other congregation members accept Trinity Beamsville's decision, “even if they're from the more traditional side of it or look at things with a more traditional perspective.”
Though the congregation made the decision after an overwhelmingly positive amount of votes, Burton said negative views could also come from outside the Trinity Beamsville church community. “The reality is that sometimes it happens.”
Burton is excited to see the inclusive changes in practice and added that it will be “the norm of operations as a church community.”
“It's maybe a sign that we're moving more out into the broader Lincoln community as opposed to just being the church community that's inside the walls of the church,” Burton said.
Church members Jane Ford and her husband, Terry Hall, are educating themselves on the LGBTQ2+ community, making them “much more aware.”
The church member said there is always a concern and the risk for “people like her” of “misstepping, saying or doing the wrong thing.”
“Unless we understand where they're coming from, it's harder for us to be welcoming, sensitive, aware of their situations,” Ford said. “And this is a portion of the community that I don't think has often felt very welcome.”
An aging congregation is another reason to make new connections in the region. “It's just rejuvenating and refreshing to look for people in the community to serve.”
“These are things (educational programs) that normally, to be honest, wouldn't have been on my radar,” Ford said. “If the church is going down this path, which we totally support, we want to understand issues better.”
An official celebration of Trinity Beamsville becoming an Affirmed Church — including raising the Pride flag, a celebratory service, guest speakers and a luncheon — will happen on April 30, at 10:30 a.m.
“It will probably be more colourful and hopefully be a little exciting and boisterous,” Romagnoli said.