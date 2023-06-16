There are few other areas of Winnipeg with a greater claim to literary fame than Wolseley, West Broadway and Armstrong Point.
A little over a month ago, two Winnipeggers with deeps ties to the area decided to open up a library for literature exclusive to the three neighbourhoods that they say helps document the history of the area.
For Ardythe Basham and Jim Palmquist, their love of the area and its artistic history saw them begin to curate a library of books, essays and other printed material with a connection to the area. All the material in the library either is a story set in one of the neighbourhoods or the author lived/lives in them. Located at the R. A. Stein community centre, Basham and Palmquist have set up a collection and donation centre for books they hope will be donated as well as signed out and taken home.
The Library currently consists mostly of books donated by Basham, with over 160 books available to be checked out. To her, the collection weaves a tapestry of the neighbourhoods in a unique way: the stories are not necessarily about the area but still show the history of the area as literary style changed through the years.
“I think that’s why I wanted to keep them together,” says Basham of the collection. “I think when you look at them all together, you see a picture of the community emerging: the kinds of people who have lived here, the interests they had, in the books they wrote.”
The books range from the late 1800s, to 1960s sci-fi novels to recent memoirs and everything in between.
“I think that local history is important. And the history of ordinary people is important," said Basham, who has a background in History studies.
“One of my interests has always been the people who don’t get mentioned in the history books… Quite a few of the books we have are privately published, so they never would have got on the Globe and Mail bestseller list. But they deserve to be preserved and remembered.”
While little free libraries are common to see in the area, Palmquist wants to stress that this is not a take a book - leave a book - situation like those you find in people’s front yards. “It’s on an honour system… We think it’ll work in the community” says Palmquist.
This honour system just relies on people to follow some basic rules. When taking out a book, all that is asked of you is to sign out which book you take, along with some personal information in a binder that can be found on one of the bookshelves.
Basham and Palmquist say the library has already seen more foot traffic than they thought it would in its first month open. For parents picking their kids up from activities in the community centre, Palmquist says parents with younger children will spend time with their younger kids reading from a variety of kids books while leafing through the collection for themselves.
The duo is known in the area for their previous work on the Envision Festival of the Arts, a celebration of Wolseley-based artists and their work. They both see the library as an extension of that work, as a way to promote the great local talent that lives in the area.
If you are interested in learning more about the library, or helping out in some way - especially by donating relevant books - Palmquist is looking for volunteers to help with upkeep, while Basham would love help in creating more author biographies.
For all types of inquiries, they urge people to contact them at envisioncommunitylibrary@gmail.com to get involved.