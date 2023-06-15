Given the levels of violence faced by Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ people, the federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations announced that the federal government had invested further into programs aimed at ensuring their safety.
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller announced Friday that nearly $2.6 million had been allocated to 11 new projects undertaken by ten Indigenous women's organizations across Canada with the unique knowledge and expertise on how to best protect and empower Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.
"To end the national crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada, survivors and families of victims must remain at the center of this work,” Miller said. “Their input is critical, and projects like these will ensure that our work is guided by their voices, while remaining culturally sensitive, trauma-informed and respectful."
The funded projects span six provinces and two territories, and focus on supporting the health and safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, families and communities through knowledge gathering, environmental scans and data collection, Miller said, adding increasing the voices of Indigenous women's organizations is paramount to ending the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, and to helping prevent gender- and race-based violence in Canada.
The funding is part of the $36.3 million over five years that was allocated in 2021 to Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program, which includes an ongoing $8.6 million to ensure that Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations can rely on funding.