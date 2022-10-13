The main event of the all-candidates forum Wednesday night saw five political fighters tussle for the title in the mayoral discussion in Nelson Election 2022.
Although the mayor’s vote still only counts for one out of seven total city council meeting votes, the campaign for the city’s top elected official seat garners the most attention and speculation in any municipal campaign.
Nevertheless, the five who made arguments for the political aspiration of becoming mayor took the time and gave an honest account of their views during the second half of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce’s All-Candidates Forum Wednesday night at the Prestige Lakeside Resort.
The crowd of over 160 people stayed in their seats for the forum — moderated and delivered by chamber director Bob Hall and local media personality Darren Davidson — which spanned the last hour of the evening, preceded by 60 minutes devoted to 10 councillor candidates.
As they have done for years on Kootenay Co-op Radio and the former Nelson Daily News, Hall set the stage and Davidson delivered the questions in the chamber forum.
Follow the money
The size of the municipal operation and the management of the city’s multi-million dollar budget is considerable, said Davidson to start, and it can be daunting.
“What entrepreneurial experience and professional acumen do you have to enable you to oversee the operation of business of this size in a time of significant economic challenge?” he said.
John Buffery
“The details of what the city operates under is often with the staff itself. The details of those things I do not know. But I am good at getting people together. I am really good at listening and getting ideas.”
“My risk management strategy really works well coming up with good decisions based on good data, good communication and unbiased decisions. That is the truth.”
“With a good council and a strong administrative staff, we will make the right decisions.”
Not a waste
On the topic of waste management, businesses want commercial garbage pickup, the public wants more bear proofing in commercial and residential areas.
“How can the city do that?” Davidson asked.
Mike Zeabin
“First of all, I think we should talk to the companies. You have to talk to the people that deliver your service.”
“We have to improve the way our waste is guarded, and do it the proper way, so the bears won’t be shot on account of our garbage. Work with the company that is delivering the service to see what we can work out, because it’s hard on the business people as well.”
Janice Morrison
In regards to the bear-proofing situation, I have made the commitment that, if I am elected mayor, this will be on the table as soon as possible to look at the strategy around bear ‘smart.’”
Tom Prior
“We need normal (collection). The bears are coming downtown, they can smell these grease traps.”
“We are 20 years behind. Now it is going to cost three to four times more money.”
John Dooley
“If I am re-elected I am calling for a complete review of waste management, not just around bear attractants but a complete review. Are we doing this right or wrong? And I don’t want to do the knee-jerk reaction to one particular issue.”
“If it means we have to do weekly pick-up to solve some of these problems, we will. There is no question about it. I think that will put us into a more informed position to make a decision that will be for the greater good of our community.”
Downtown dilemma
A recent video documenting the very real and frightening state of one of the city’s downtown emergency shelters was released online, said Davidson, adding that the venue is within one block of the city’s hospitality and retail core.
“What action do you propose the city take to address the perceived safety of downtown visitors, shoppers, store owners, staff, and at the same time supporting those struggling with addictions and homelessness?” he asked.
John Dooley
“We have to be careful. Really careful. One of those people on the street could be your son, or your daughter. And that can happen at the blink of an eye. We have to have a multi-pronged approach that has law behind it, that has … compassion behind it, so we can help people through the challenges that they have while at the same time protect our community.”
Tom Prior
“We should start talking to the people and associating with the homeless and not creating an us-and-them situation as much as we can. It’s not easy to do. We are a compassionate community.”
“I don’t where the fear is coming from … we just have to deal with the problem that is created by poverty.”
John Buffery
“We can’t judge how people get to these places, but we do have to support them. That’s how you judge how the strength of your community is, how you support those that are challenged with health and mental health.”
“We need to advocate to Interior Health with the issues at hand and deal with these people. Maybe we need to incorporate the KIS — that Kootenay Insurrection Services — maybe we need to do that, just to get people off of the addictions and transition them into a place to live and help support that.”
Mike Zeabin
“We have to accept that these children are ours.”
Janice Morrison
Support services need sustained funding and “can’t be running from year to year where they are getting the next funding from, because you are wasting time, skilled time, for someone writing the grant and waiting to see if they are going to be getting the money and wondering if the program is going to go on.”
“We really need to strongly advocate with our partners with expertise in this area … for sustainable funding and appropriate management of these programs that we should and can offer here in Nelson.”