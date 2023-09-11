The purchase of a $1.47 million pumper/tanker truck for the Petrolia and North Enniskillen Fire Department will not be going ahead. Enniskillen Township voted to reject the purchase at its Aug. 21 meeting.
“We can’t just go to the money tree. We need to budget for it,” said Councillor Mary-Lynne McCallum, noting the tanker was to be replaced in 2026 while the pumper is to be replaced in 2029.
The management committee of the Petrolia and North Enniskillen Fire Department recommend replacing two aging trucks, the tanker and pumper, with one unit. The truck would have been ordered now and delivered in 2026. The old trucks are to be sold within six months of the new unit in 2026. The Town of Petrolia approved the purchased at a special meeting on Aug. 16.
Councillor Wally Van Dun was also against the purchase of the truck, saying he had tried to get a price for a tanker by talking to sales representatives and looking at websites, but he hasn’t received a price yet.
Petrolia and North Enniskillen Fire Chief Jay Arnes said it would cost $975,000 to purchase a tanker, but he felt it was fiscally responsible to purchase the combined unit. Buying two fire trucks would be significantly more money in the end, while prices have increased by 40 percent in the past year due to inflation, he said.
Van Dun couldn’t believe the fire department couldn’t get a tanker that would be lower than $975,000.
Arnes said the department’s existing 1996 tanker is past its expected 25 year life cycle. In terms of the bigger picture, purchasing the new unit would increase safety, as the new combined unit would be better up to date with safety regulations. Deputy Mayor Judy Krall didn’t agree with the percentage the township would have to pay. Enniskillen Township currently pays 40 percent of the cost of the fire department and Krall wants to see Enniskillen’s portion lowered to better reflect the number of calls in the municipality compared to Petrolia. Enniskillen would be on the hook for 40 percent of the cost of the new truck, which would be just over $600,000