BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County will hold a public meeting as per the Development Charges Act, 1997, on Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to present and obtain input on the county’s proposed development charges bylaw.
Those who wish to participate in the virtual public meeting should contact clerk@brucecounty.on.ca. They may watch the meeting at brucecounty.on.ca/government/live-broadcast. Or they may attend the meeting in person at the Walkerton administration centre council chambers.
The development charge background study is now available online on the county’s website brucecounty.on.ca/development-charges. Those who would like a hard copy of the bylaw and study can get it at the Walkerton administration centre.