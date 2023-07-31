The Medicine Hat SPCA is looking to raise $50,000 with the return of the popular Katch ‘n Kennel fundraiser.
The last time this fundraiser was run was in 2019 and the MHSPCA are excited to bring it back again. Last year operating costs for the organization were $700,000 and they cared for 400 animals. Money raised during the Katch n’ Kennel fundraiser will be used to cover veterinary costs for half a year.
Event day will be on Sept. 23, and from now until then community members will be selected to remain in jail at the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede until they can raise their bail to be set free.
On Sept. 23, 24 high profile prisoners will be caged alongside one of the animals from the shelter. Animals at the shelter spend most of their days kenneled while awaiting their forever homes and this fundraiser highlights what that experience is like for them.
The 2019 fundraiser was a huge success said SPCA board chair, Jacqui Pederson and they are excited to bring the community together again for this year’s fundraiser. Visit medhatspca.ca/katch-n-kennel-2023/ to start snitching on your friends and family with fake charges, like leaving an empty milk container in the fridge or forgetting to set the bins out on garbage day, and begin raising money for the MHSPCA.
Come down to the Stampede grounds on Sept. 23 to enjoy family friendly activities, raffles, prizes, food and more.
For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, email events@medhatspca.ca.