SOUTHWEST COAST — On Monday, Nov. 14, the RCMP released an update on the sudden death investigation in Port aux Basques.
“A thorough investigation by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit into the sudden death of an individual whose body was located in a residential area of Port aux Basques on October 22, 2022, has found no evidence of foul play. At this time, the investigation is continuing while officers await the findings of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”
The RCMP is also in the process of investigating a report of a rifle round that penetrated through a home in Isle aux Morts on November 5, 2022.
The RCMP offered the following response to email inquiries:
“The Isle Aux Morts shot fired through a residence remains under investigation. At this time, the source of the shot is unknown. As a result, no charges have been laid. The investigation remains open. Anyone having any information is asked to contact police.”
The RCMP continues to patrol regularly in the areas where homes have sustained significant damage as a result of Hurricane Fiona, which might help ease the minds of homeowners.
“There are no other reports of looting from homes in the area. Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP Detachment continues to patrol the community and investigate all crimes within the community. No additional resources are currently in the town.”