The Mail has learned obstetrics patients, except those requiring cesarean sections, are once again being diverted from the local Drumheller Health Centre between Wednesday, May 31 and Friday, June 2.
This is the second time in less than a month the Drumheller Health Centre has diverted obstetrics patients.
“Due to ongoing staffing challenges among our obstetrical teams, obstetrical patients--with the exception of those who require c-sections--will be temporarily diverted from the Drumheller Health Centre in the interest of patient safety,” the notice from Alberta Health Services (AHS) reads.
The Mail reported in its May 10 edition these patients were previously diverted between May 4 and May 16; this diversion was also due to obstetrical staffing concerns.
Obstetrical patients who attend the facility during this diversion will be assessed and transported to other facilities to support an in-hospital birth, with the exception of planned and emergency cesarean sections.
Support will be provided to any patient who is not stable enough for transportation.