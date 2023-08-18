NORTH HURON – A recent concern from a Bristol Terrace resident in Wingham has North Huron council revisiting its noise bylaw, which currently appears to restrict noise that is primarily behaviour-based but does not address permanent noise-producing equipment like generators or includes an acceptable decibel (dB) level.
William Bishop is a homeowner on Bristol Terrace who has become quite concerned with an industrial-sized generator that the unit next to him has installed and the noise generated by the “backup power supply.”
Bishop appeared at the August regular council meeting to request the noise bylaw be updated in hopes that something could be done to reduce the noise from the generator daily as it cycles, whether in use or not.
“It’s not the small unit like you see advertised for residential use,” Bishop said. “It’s a large industrial machine, approximately twice the size of an average home freezer unit. This device is permanently wired and plumbed into natural gas and runs for 20 minutes every week, regardless of the power situation.”
Bishop said when his wife first heard the noise from the generator, she thought it was the street sweeper.
He purchased a digital sound meter and began recording the dB levels at different times of the day. The random recordings showed that the average level in his neighbourhood was around 45 dB. When the generator kicked in, it raised the level by 30 dB to “around 75 dB,” Bishop told council.
Bishop filed a complaint with the North Huron bylaw officer, who did come out to inspect the unit, but the reply he received stated that everything appeared to be in working order.
“They didn’t hear it. They didn’t open it. They have no idea if there’s any exhaust, any muffling, dampening, anything inside the cabinet,” said Bishop.
“But this unit is extremely loud… I’m getting 75 dB at my deck.”
Bishop said, “So it’s not just a household unit running x-amount of kilowatts. It’s a 16-unit apartment building, which could have stoves, air conditioners, anything running. So it’s just going to get louder if the generator comes on any time of day with a power outage with the load on it. It’s not going to get quieter; it’s definitely going to get louder.”
According to Bishop, the owner has said they are working on placing some sound barriers there, but no formal agreement has been reached as far as he knows.
During the ensuing discussion, Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer asked directly if the owner of the unit in question had been contacted by their bylaw officer.
Bishop said the bylaw officer, Riley Brugess, told him he had not spoken with the owner.
“There was no contact made with them. He was not under the authority. The cabinet has locked doors. So he said he didn’t have the power to request that they open the doors to inspect the cabinet. So that’s where it stands.
“As far as what the county says, I tried contacting the county early on, before I filed the complaint to see if they were going to produce any further plans as far as putting up a sound barrier. They never got back to me.”
Because the complaint covers a residential area, councillors felt that changing the bylaw would be warranted, asking staff to investigate and update the current bylaw, which was penned in 2009, to include an acceptable dB level for permanently installed equipment in residential areas.
Provincial noise guidelines
Provincial noise guidelines say that “noises are considered to be at an acceptable level if they are between 40 and 60 decibels, or match the ambient background noise – whichever is higher. Any sound above acceptable levels is generally considered noise pollution.”
Further, the Ontario government says on their website, “Municipalities can prohibit noise that is likely to disturb residents’ peace, rest and quiet living spaces. Municipalities have the authority to create and enforce bylaws that control or prevent noise disturbances.
“Some common types of noise that municipal bylaw enforcement officers can control include:
- construction during prohibited times;
- loud residential machinery (for example, residential air conditioners); and
- disturbances caused by businesses (for example, entertainment establishments).
“We do not have jurisdiction over municipal bylaws. However, if a municipal bylaw conflicts with guidance provided by the Environmental Protection Act (EPA), the EPA guidance prevails.”