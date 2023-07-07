NORTH PERTH – A municipal update from the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) was given to North Perth council members on June 19 from Dr. Lisa Walsh, director of education and secretary of the board as well as Nancy Rothwell, trustee for North Perth and chair of the board.
The delegation to council provided an opportunity for council to hear from the delegates as well as council members were able to ask questions and speak on issues that have been voiced in the community in relation to education. Further, this provided a “significant opportunity for interaction”, therefore council suspended the rule of the delegation being limited to 10 minutes, which extended Walsh’s and Rothwell’s time.
Rothwell first began talking about their district numbers in both Huron and Perth counties.
The AMDSB has just over 15,000 students, with 10,581 elementary and 4,871 secondary. They have a total of 31 elementary schools with eight secondary schools. They also have one e-learning school (AMDEC), seven centres for employment and learning. AMSB also employs over 2,700 full- and part-time staff.
Rothwell then went on to explain the strategic plan,
“You’ll see, we have a couple more years on that,” stated Rothwell, as the plan is in use from 2020-2024. She then discussed the pillars, I AM Well, I AM Engaged and I AM Prepared, that make a successful graduate from the school board.
Next, Walsh then took the stand to explain the school board’s priorities.
“We just wanted to share with you a little bit of our priorities and some of the progress we are making in that area,” Walsh stated.
“Equity and inclusion is definitely a priority in our board.”
Walsh then noted that they are seeing a change in demographic and are very supportive of the diversity coming into the school district. A main area of focus for AMDSB is equity and inclusion. It calls for identifying and eliminating all forms of systemic oppression and racism as well as developing a learning and leading culture to address oppression and racism as well as build and sustain collaborative relationships. Progress is being made through many initiatives that included a workforce and student census, the de-streaming of Grade 9 and 10, the tracking of Incidents as well as other initiatives that include Pride flags being flown in June, land acknowledgement training and community partnerships.
Another area of focus for the board is mental health and well-being (MHWB).
“Mental health and well-being (has) been a huge focus since the pandemic,” explained Walsh.
The AMDSB MHWB team consists of regulated health professionals who provide mental health counselling to students.
“That’s working really well,” expressed Walsh. This mental health and well-being is also achieved by a collaboration with community partners as well as a mental health engagement strategy and ongoing professional development to increase awareness and use of school mental health Ontario resources.
The third and final area of focus is literacy and numeracy as they are seeing gaps in reading and writing due to the pandemic.
“We’re trying to catch students up, this has been a year of catchup,” said Walsh.
This is being achieved by returning to professional development (supporting educators with curriculum supports) as well as new approaches to teaching young students how to read using phonemic awareness. Additionally, a new math curriculum for Grade 9 that covers financial literacy and in-classroom support for educators.
Rothwell then began to talk about the pathways of success.
“We believe that all students can be successful, and there are many pathways to success,” expressed Rothwell.
“We continue to be proactive in all pathways and a provincial leader in providing opportunities to explore different pathways.”
These include co-ops, dual credits with colleges, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP), Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) programs as well as experiential learning.
Listowel District Secondary School’s SHSM programs are construction, health and wellness, manufacturing, business and agriculture. In Grade 11, the students can choose to focus on one of those topics and they get special instruction from the Specialist High Skills Major.
As an average for AMDSB, 44.3 per cent of students go to university, 41.5 per cent go to college and 14.2 per cent enter the workforce.
Next, they touched on youth retention, and as Walsh stated the board must “know thy student.”
She then discussed student supports that help each student find their own academic path, which include graduation coaches, cultural community programming, multi language learner support, as well as mental health counsellors.
Finally, Walsh discussed the research and data that inform the school board’s decisions.
“We are trying to always make evidence-informed decisions.”
Their commitment to research and data collection shows as they have hired a new position of research manager to monitor and measure their goals. Further, recent projects include the Workforce Census (Winter 2022), School Climate Survey (Spring 2023), Staff and Parent/Guardian Survey (Fall 2023).
As they concluded their presentation, Rothwell expressed the passion both of them have for their jobs and students.
“As you can see, Director Walsh and I are pretty passionate about our schools.”
Mayor Todd Kasenberg expressed his appreciation for their presentation to which council then got to ask questions to both Rothwell and Walsh. The hour-long delegation and discussion was well received by council.