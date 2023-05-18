The Dunes West wildfire south of Grande Prairie continues to burn as fire crews prepare for what is expected to be a challenging weekend with hot and dry weather in the forecast.
The fire is currently classified as out-of-control and is approximately 1,581 hectares, according to the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership (GPREP) most recent update.
“At this point, we are still dealing with an out-of-control fire,” said Darryl Martin, GPREP Incident Commander.
“We're slowly trying to close that perimeter and provide an area of control.”
He said firefighters and resources are coming from across the province and federally, with the military currently having about 80 military personnel in the area helping protect homes.
Martin said the heat causes the finer fuels to heat up and become easier to ignite, causing the fire to spread much faster; an addition of wind also fans the flames.
“Those two together, which we're both expecting, is not a good recipe for forest firefighting or wildland firefighting. We're hoping to stay on top of it the best we can, and hopefully, Mother Nature will co-operate.”
The protection of buildings is a significant concern for GPREP; sprinkler systems and large water tanks have been set up to ensure enough water is available to protect residents' property.
Additionally, the bush is being cleared using bulldozers to make a barrier between homes and excavators deployed along roadways.
Jason Nesbitt, County of Grande Prairie Deputy Fire Chief, said the county’s previous experience in providing mutual aid to other areas experiencing wildfires has helped county fire crews be ready to not only battle the blaze but also protect homes.
“I want people back in their homes as soon as possible,” said Martin. Currently, there are hoses, pumps and water tanks on the roads blocking some homes and fire crews cannot risk damage to the equipment by letting people through.
“The structural protection units that we have in places like Mystic Ridge and those kinds of places, in order to protect those homes, we need to be able to have access to those and maintain those and not have accidents around with damage to equipment,” said Martin.
Nesbitt showed an overlook of the Spring Creek area where flames have been subdued but some areas smoulder and smoke; he noted that crews would eventually hike through the bush to extinguish hotspots.
Helicopters were also bucketing areas with hotspots on Friday morning.
“We're dealing with hotspots, and we're trying to bucket those as much as we can,” said Martin.
Premier Danielle Smith toured the wildfire areas in the Grande Prairie region Friday afternoon.
She said this weekend, the province, in partnership with the local municipalities, will be hosting town halls on preparing for emergencies, especially in communities close to wildfires.
“It is going to be a tough fire season,” said the premier.
“We're only just at the beginning of it right now, so we want to make sure that every community has the information that they need in advance.”