Whitney – Incumbent Councillor Bongo brings youth and enthusiasm to the mayor race in South Algonquin, as well as a deep love for the community where he has served on council for the last four years.
“This is my forever place,” he remarked. “Some people dream of living in a tropical paradise. The way I look at it, I’m already in paradise. I even love winter and blackfly season.”
Since moving to the community in 2015 with his partner and renovating a cottage resort business into Camp Bongopix offering retro-themed cabins, he has immersed himself in his new home, volunteering, creating new festivals and events and running successfully for council where he has served for the last four years.
“I have been a very active member of council, attending all the ROMA and AMO municipal conferences, attending various professional development programs, and serving on the HR hiring committees when we needed to recruit a new fire chief and CAO,” he said. “On council, I have been the biggest advocate of transparency, public engagement and technological adoption. During the pandemic I started my own political engagement talk show on Facebook called “Bongobooth,” where I reviewed agendas, held municipal debates and engaged with citizens in real time.”
A highly creative individual, he promised if elected mayor he will foster “an idea friendly atmosphere.”
The mayor is responsible for setting a productive and inclusive tone, and he promised new members of council will feel appreciated and welcome.
“I want to be the leader of a council that is reflective and inquisitive,” he said. “In my experience as a young, new councillor, I found it intimidating to disagree with the status quo, or to present new ideas. If elected mayor, one of my biggest goals will be to change that culture so that it is more welcoming.”
Bongo feels he has three important qualities that would make him a good mayor: ambitiousness, creativity and humility.
“My mentors at the Bloom Centre for Municipal Education advised that council should be ‘a group of dreamers’,” he said. “I was a dreamer before joining council, and I will remain a dreamer regardless of the election result.”
The municipality is responsible for delivering a high quality of life for its residents, he noted.
“I think my entrepreneurial work history shows that I am an ambitious person that sets goals and executes action,” he added.
The importance of creativity was stressed to him at one of the AMO conferences he attended, where keynote speaker Sheila Watt-Cloutier, a Canadian Inuk activist, stated that “what’s missing from politics is creativity.”
“Creativity is embedded in my personality. I love out of the box thinking and embracing new perspectives,” he said.
Humility makes him an effective leader, Bongo noted.
“I have learned a lot in four years, but there is still so much more room for me to grow. Municipal leaders should also continuously stay in touch with the public to stay in tune with the pulse of the residents.”
His skills in public speaking would be an asset to the role as mayor and chief spokesperson for the community, he added.
One of the top issues in South Algonquin is housing, Bongo noted. There are solutions and the most logical first step is to initiate conversations with partners. This is already happening with the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board towards the creation of affordable housing, he noted.
“Beyond the social services board, the municipality could facilitate dialogue between multiple stakeholders,” he said.
As well, municipal planning policies should be reviewed.
“The environment should never be compromised. However, council can update zoning by-laws so that it is easier to build affordable housing,” he said. “Council has already discussed the reduction of the minimum lot size and allowing non-conventional buildings such as tiny homes.”
Bongo and his partner are both trained teachers and were married in 2010.
“We volunteer with local youth initiatives and provide free children’s entertainment at public events such as ‘Breakfast with Santa’,” he said.
A self described “dreamer and a lifelong learner,” he taught English in South Korea, worked in human resources and had a photography business before opening the resort in Whitney.
He founded the annual Whitney Blackfly Festival and the HOWL Wildlife Photography Convention. This year he launched “Bongopix Tavern,” South Algonquin’s newest food and beverage establishment.
“My partner and I are the house band that performs live music for patrons at our tavern,” he added. “I love inventing innovative business ideas and then pursuing my entrepreneurial dreams.”
South Algonquin is his ideal home because he loves the outdoors lifestyle.
“When I have free time, I camp in and explore Algonquin Provincial Park,” he said. “I love experiencing the wilderness in all seasons.”