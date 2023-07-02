STRATHROY - On June 17, the third Mocassin Making Workshop was held at the Strathroy-Caradoc Museum. This workshop was in charge of the artist Mitchell Riley (centre), from Chippewas of the Thames First Nations. Michelle Wright (right corner), museum curator, told us to keep an eye out for all the events, workshops, and tours taking place this summer at the museum.
Moccasin making workshop
- David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Complete list of Canada Day events
- Quebec Elvis wins Penticton festival
- Nadeau goes in first round of NHL draft
- Meet the Green team from Wiltse School
- Kyle Rougeau earns prestigious scholarship
- Graduation, friends forever
- Meet the valedictorians for Princess Margaret
- Trainer, Holmes take exception to UBCM criticism
- Letters to the Editor (4): Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Summerland Legion again hosting Canada Day