STRATHROY - On June 17, the third Mocassin Making Workshop was held at the Strathroy-Caradoc Museum. This workshop was in charge of the artist Mitchell Riley (centre), from Chippewas of the Thames First Nations. Michelle Wright (right corner), museum curator, told us to keep an eye out for all the events, workshops, and tours taking place this summer at the museum.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you