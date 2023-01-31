It won't be the exact same, but just in time for the Family Day long weekend in February, Powassan residents will be able to enjoy pizzas they make at home that will be very similar to the pizzas they now enjoy from the Carriage House eatery.
Kathie Hogan, the municipality's events co-ordinator, has organized a pizza workshop where Chef Nick Courtemanche of the Carriage House will talk about the key to making great tasting pizzas. The Carriage House is a relatively new eatery in Powassan and recently expanded its menu options to include pizzas.
However, Chef Nick bakes the pizzas outside the eatery, even throughout the winter, on two Green Egg barbeques.
Chef Nick places charcoals on the barbeques and then it's high temperature time.
Hogan says the Carriage House has devoted Fridays to making pizzas and “now every Friday the smell of pizzas permeates the downtown.”
“Their pizzas have become very popular and people pre-order them for Friday night pick-ups while others have pizza by the slice at lunch time,” Hogan said.
One resident, who has experienced the Carriage House pizzas, talked to Hogan to see if it was possible for the eatery to organize a workshop so residents could learn some of the baking techniques.
“I talked to Chef Nick and he instantly said yes,” Hogan said.
Hogan said besides high temperatures it's the dough and ingredients that help make a great tasting pizza.
She recalls that for years as a young mother she regularly made pizzas for her family and at best they were mediocre.
That's because one of the things she didn't know early on was that, unlike other foods, pizzas need to be baked at a temperature well above 350 degrees.
Chef Nick will bring dough to 250 Clark where the workshop takes place and show people how it's prepared.
“He'll show things like how to work the dough, talk about how many days beforehand the dough should be prepared and where to put it to rise,” Hogan said.
Chef Nick will also answer questions.
And he'll arrive at the workshop with hot, pre-made pizzas he baked at the Carriage House for the workshop attendees. Hogan says no pizzas will be made at 250 Clark since Chef Nick won't have access to his Green Egg barbeques.
Hogan says there is a $20 registration fee which covers Chef Nick's time and includes two slices of pizzas for each participant.
Hogan says the attendees should have enough information from the workshop to start making their own high end pizzas.
She says while it will be easier for people with barbecues to make the pizzas, people who bake the pizzas in their home ovens will be able to get reasonably high temperatures although they won't be as high as the heat barbeques can provide.
People can register by calling Hogan at 705-492-4895.
The workshop takes place February 17th and begins at 6 p.m.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.