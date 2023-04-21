BROCKTON – Safety was on the agenda at the April 11 Brockton council meeting.
Coun. Greg McLean had made a notice of motion at the March 28 meeting, requesting measures be taken to provide protection for pedestrians at the Robinson Street-South Street crossing.
He noted that it’s a busy area, used by students going to and from Sacred Heart High School. Robinson, a one-way street, is located in a community safety zone, with a speed limit of 40 km/h.
As was noted in the motion, a pedestrian crossover – lines painted on the roadway and signs posted beside it – is needed to make crossing the road safer for students at the high school.
The resolution calls for a staff report at a future meeting regarding the installation of such a crossover, to connect the sidewalk on Robinson Street to the one on South Street.
McLean said he’s walked along that route and found it quite busy with lots of pedestrians and vehicles.
“There’s an absence of places for people to cross,” he said, noting there are no signs in the area to alert drivers that students are crossing the road.
He noted that perhaps the fact the street is one-way may have been a reason why this hasn’t been done, but would like to see a report on some kind of crossover markings.
Coun. Mitch Clark said as a former student at the high school, he sees “a need for this sort of crossing,” due to the amount of traffic.
McLean said that in conversation with the school’s principal, he’s been made aware there are a few drivers who “use the street as a bit of a speedway” – an added reason for crossing signs.
The motion passed.
School bus stop arm cameras
Council also passed a motion supporting North Perth’s resolution that would require all school buses to have cameras installed on their stop arms, at the province’s expense, for the 2023-24 school year.