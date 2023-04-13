This is a selection of briefs from the March 27 Horizon School Board meeting.
Lord’s Prayer
Minor grammatical changes were made to this policy, as well as altering the wording on the exemption form to read as ‘exempt from the religious practice’ instead of ‘exempt from the instruction, example, or use of materials’.
Controversial Issues in the Classroom
One of the guidelines was changed to ‘discussion or study of controversial issues provides opportunity to’ instead of just ‘controversial issues’. A guideline discussing how teachers present controversial issues had ‘and unbiased’ add to it. One of the other guidelines now references Section 58 of the Education Act instead of Section 50. Regulation of this policy was altered to state that teachers are required to use their professional judgment based off of context when it comes to what opinions are shared with students.
Remembrance Day
A regulation of this policy, regarding student’s ability to not participate in activities relating to Remembrance Day because of their convictions, or personal beliefs, to now require to have the approval from their parents or legal guardians to not participate in Remembrance Day activities.