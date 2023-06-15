Callander’s municipal council has decided to change course on it’s Marina Strategy and is no longer considering a site on Pinecreek Crescent for a future marina project. Many Pinecreek Crescent residents breathed a sigh of relief, as most were against the project.
A delegation of residents came to Town Hall this past Tuesday, petition in hand, to prod council to change its mind about having their neighbourhood become a possible future site of a new marina.
“For the best interest of all, the idea should be dismissed,” said Randy Adair, petition founder and resident on the crescent. Until then, the people of Pinecreek “are stuck with this cloud over our heads.”
The municipality owns a small piece of land at the Pinecreek Subdivision, and earlier this spring held public consultations about the possibility of building a marina at that site. The marina is part of the Downtown and Waterfront Development Strategy, which in part, plans to increase traffic downtown by creating more spaces for boats to moor in the township.
See: Proposed Callander marina makes waves at meeting
Council acknowledged that a marina may not materialize for many years – perhaps decades – because it all comes down to funding. The strategy itself has been around since 2012.
However, the suggestion of Pinecreek as a possible location was not accepted by many residents, who made their concerns clear during those consultation meetings. They worried property values would decline, that increased traffic would affect their lives, and they also felt they were not properly consulted about the process of how the strategy was being implemented.
Valid concerns which council took to heart.
Now, the site is no longer being considered. The Municipality did conduct some topographic studies, which confirmed the location was not ideal. “Very steep with multiple bedrock outcroppings across the site,” the staff report detailed.
There is a 30-meter change in elevation from the highest point to the water’s edge, which is almost 100 feet. The overall grade is about 8.8 per cent, but that doesn’t take in the “multiple rock ledges and low points.”
Once at the water, the parcel of land is just under 48 meters, which would “limit the development of a marina.”
So, the search continues for a suitable marina spot.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.