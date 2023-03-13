Carter Lagace had fun.
Finishing ninth out of fifteen this past weekend in the KTM Junior Supercross Racing program in Indianapolis, Indiana, 8-year-old Carter wasn’t quite able to manage a spot on the podium for himself or his dirt bike.
The Lagace family travelled to Indianapolis as the sole Canadian representation for the event featuring 2023 KTM SX-E electric motorcycles. Carter had three practice runs before the formal three-lap race.
“It was the best experience of our life,” said mother Ana Legace following Carter’s efforts among “fifteen crazy little rippers.”
When speaking with MidlandToday prior to the event, Carter wasn’t too concerned with getting that podium position.
"It just matters if you tried and you had fun. That's all that matters,” said Carter. "It doesn't matter if you win or you don't win. It matters if you try and have fun.”
The Lagace family will mark the occasion by placing a representation of Carter’s journey into a showcase already prepared for his future achievements.