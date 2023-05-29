Crime and drug use have become a focal point during this election campaign, along with healthcare and other top issues.
Now, with just two days before the election officially occurs, the two largest parties in Alberta continue to market their ideas to prospective voters.
The UCP released a statement on Saturday, saying their opposition will not keep Albertans safe.
“Rachel Notley and her NDP have made it clear that the safety of Albertans is not a priority,” read the statement. “This includes the NDP candidate for Lethbridge-East, who advocated to cut the Lethbridge police budget by a million dollars.”
The UCP candidate for Lethbridge-East, Nathan Neudorf, says controlling crime and drug use is one of the top issues for the people of Lethbridge.
However, he also says the UCP will still support those who struggle with various afflictions such as addiction.
“We have an action plan,” said Neudorf during a press event on Saturday. “We have fully supported those suffering with mental health and addictions.”
He continued by saying he supports the new recovery centre opening just outside of Lethbridge.
“We will focus on treatment and recovery,” said Neudorf.
Furthermore, he says the safety of Albertans is the number one priority for his party.
“We can’t compromise the safety of our citizens,” he said. “That’s what we want people to really know. We are here to protect them; the safe streets action plan will put in place measures that help restore safety.”
He says the primary goal of the UCP’s safe streets action plan is to keep violent and sexual offenders away from the public and off the streets.
“That is a huge issue for Lethbridge. That’s why a United Conservative Government will never open an ARCHES again in Lethbridge,” said Neudorf.
He says the NDP, Lethbridge-East candidate Rob Miyashiro in particular, would fight to bring back the safe consumption site.
During a forum at the public library on May 8, Rob Miyashiro appeared to not directly answer a question on whether or not he supports the return of the SCS to Lethbridge.
When pressed by Hal Roberts of Bridge City News if his response to the question was a “yay or a nay”, Miyashiro said the issue was too complex.
“It’s part of the whole system,” said Miyashiro on May 8 during the political forum at the library.
Neudorf says this failure to answer a direct question speaks for itself.
“That appears to be the NDP answer to this, that they do intend to go back to (a safe consumption site),” said Neudorf during the press event on Saturday.
The UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West, Cheryl Seaborn, agrees with Neudorf that a recovery site located away from temptation is the real solution.
“The reality of that is, when you go into a classroom and ask kids ‘what do you want to be when you grow up’, there’s nobody there putting their hand up saying, ‘a drug addict’,” said Seaborn during the UCP press event.
She says people never intend to become an addict, so supporting them through their difficulties is paramount.
“Giving them a way to move forward in their life, that is the compassionate way,” said Seaborn.
She says she fully understands the struggle people go through when facing addiction because she has a son who is currently fighting this battle.
“He’s been in those 30, 60, 90-day programs, but it never really removes you from the environment for long enough,” said Seaborn.
She says the idea of bringing people away from the city to recovery in peace is the smarter and more effective method of treatment.
Seaborn says her son is currently receiving treatment away from his home and those he once associated with.
“My husband and I visited with him not long ago and his life has changed,” said Seaborn. “He’s been removed from the impacts of the people that used to have influence over him and the areas of life that used to have influence over him.”
Both UCP candidates in Lethbridge say people should never be forced into recovery, instead the government will be there for them when they are ready.
Even so, the UCP says the party will ensure they are tough on crime, stopping criminals and alleviating stress on everyday citizens.
“A United Conservative government will put criminals on notice that Albertans will no longer tolerate being harassed, frightened, or victimized and will do whatever it takes for Albertans to feel safe on their streets, in their homes, in their communities, and on public transit,” read the UCP statement.
However, the NDP candidate for Lethbridge-West, Shannon Phillips, released a statement on Saturday saying the concern from the UCP candidates is a fallacy.
“Danielle Smith and the UCP have failed to invest in Lethbridge. The growing concern around public safety is a direct consequence of the UCP's choices,” read the statement.
She says in the statement that the NDP will ensure a safer Alberta, not the UCP.
“It's time to address the crisis here in Lethbridge that the UCP have been ignoring and letting get worse. The Alberta NDP will act so all Albertans can have a safe place to call home, and feel safe in their communities,” read the statement.
The election will be held on Monday, while advance voting is still open today until 8 p.m.