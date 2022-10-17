A long career in public service and with Indigenous organizations has led Kathy Kettler to a job no other Inuk has had before.
Last month, Kettler started her new role as chief of staff for Northern Affairs Minister Daniel Vandal. The 47-year-old is the first Inuk to take on such a high position in a federal minister’s office and says she is proud to take it on.
“It’s something that I feel that not a lot of people get to experience,” she said in an interview. “I’m truly thankful to be in this position, especially with the background I have.”
Kettler’s experience is different from other Inuit. She was born in Arnprior, Ont., a small town west of Ottawa. Her father, Manfried Kettler, is German and her mother, Susie Etok, is from Kangiqsualujjuaq in Nunavik.
Kettler considers Kangiqsualujjuaq as her family’s place of origin. She is a beneficiary of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, and remains close with several Etok family members who live in Nunavik.
After graduating with a bachelor of arts degree from Western University in London, Ont., Kettler’s career with Indigenous organizations began in 2000 at the Aboriginal Healing Foundation.
After 13 years there, she worked for the Assembly of First Nations, followed by a stint with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.
Kettler started at Indigenous Services Canada in 2017, working under various ministers in that department. When Marc Miller was shuffled from his role as minister of Indigenous services to minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, Kettler became his deputy chief of staff.
She held that position for a year before getting promoted to chief of staff in Vandal’s office.
While she has spent most of her life living in the south, she has travelled all over the North for work and personal visits. Most recently, she travelled to Iqaluit for the visit Pope Francis made to the community in July.
“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years, especially with the Aboriginal Healing Foundation, in various parts of the Arctic,” she said.
Kettler said she brings a sense of understanding of Indigenous issues to her role. Her mother was a residential school survivor.
Being in a senior staff position, Kettler hopes she’s setting an example for other younger Inuit, showing that they too can work their way up the ranks in government and take on high-level jobs.
“I would hope that other Indigenous peoples would be inspired … to get involved in government, not only at the federal level but also the territorial and municipal level,” she said.
“If there’s any opportunity for a conversation with anyone, I’d be more than happy to have it.”