NORTH PERTH – In preparation for the 2023 North Perth budget process, residents were asked to provide input as to their priorities and preferences for the annual municipal budget.
This was completed through a survey online on Your Say North Perth, as well as through paper copies available at the North Perth libraries and municipal office. The survey was available from Oct. 14 to Nov. 27.
The results of the survey were presented to North Perth council at its regular meeting on Dec. 19. This year yielded the highest amount of completed surveys, compared to recent years. A total of 97 surveys were received, including six paper copies. This is a drastic increase from the 36 that were submitted for 2022.
The results of the survey were both qualitative and quantitative. Quantitatively, almost 60 per cent of respondents own or live in urban residential areas within North Perth. Twenty-two per cent were rural residential, 13 per cent were farmland and five per cent were industrial. The majority of participants (40 per cent) were between 31 to 50 years old, 22 per cent were aged 51 to 64, 20 per cent were 65 to 75, and only 10 per cent were under 30 years of age.
The topics that residents would like to learn more about within the municipal budget process are the breakdown of tax dollars, what services are received for tax dollars and how taxes are calculated. Fifty-three of the participants wanted to receive information about the municipal budget through its website, social media, and local news outlets. The top five concerns facing the municipality are traffic issues, health-care recruitment, general infrastructure, property taxes, and crime and criminal activity.
The service areas where 20 or more of respondents rated unsatisfied include police services, bylaw enforcement, residential, commercial and industrial developments, roads, property tax amounts, governance and transparency, and long-term care facilities. Over 70 per cent of residents feel they are receiving good value for their tax dollars and 80 per cent feel it is important to set aside funding to replace infrastructure in the future.
Qualitatively, there were some common topics that respondents touched on, such as traffic flow and the truck bypass, affordable housing and health-care recruitment. Input received regarding where more tax dollars should be spent is in physician recruitment, indoor swimming pool, law enforcement, infrastructure and a truck bypass. Less funding should be spent on staffing, county projects and climate change. When asked to share ideas for building a better and stronger community, answers including planning and growth, such as affordable housing and infrastructure improvements, equal investments in urban and rural wards, as well as hosting regular community town halls. Information that respondents would like to receive that they are not currently receiving are electronic monthly newsletters, details on new buildings and projects, as well as financial updates.
“Although the survey results cannot be assumed to represent the opinions of the North Perth community as a whole, they provide valuable information for council to consider during the 2023 budget process,” stated the report presented to council by Tiffany Anger, communications coordinator for the municipality.
Council received the results of the 2023 budget survey as information at its Dec. 19 meeting.