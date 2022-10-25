The Health, Wellness, and Athletics Expansion at Medicine Hat College has been open and available to students since the beginning of term, but today, Oct. 25, is the grand opening from 1-3 p.m.
The extension is designed to be the cultural hub of the campus and features an expanded fitness centre, more learning spaces and improved accessibility for visitors, included a new elevator.
“At the heart of the project is a unique gathering space dedicated to Indigenous teaching, learning and events. The space formally received its Blackfoot name – Ã”mahksÃpiitaa (Big Eagle) – from Blackfoot Elders at a special naming ceremony last month,” states the MHC website.
Everyone is welcome and visitors will be able to walk through the space after the formal grand opening.
A YouTube page has been set up and will go live today. If you are unable to attend in person, go to http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRsILKj4p80.
Career Expo 22 at MHC is on Wednesday. It is for all students and members of the community who are seeking jobs. On the MHC website it states, “whether someone is unemployed, underemployed, re-entering the workforce or will be graduating from a college program, there will be a little something for everyone.”
The expo will take place in Centennial Hall from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be prizes and giveaways going on throughout the day.
MHC is also holding two open houses, one at the Medicine Hat Campus and another at the Brooks Campus. The open houses are held to give prospective students a first-hand experience of the college. The entire campus will be open with booths, program areas and student sessions available for visiting. Additionally, those who wish to apply can do so free of charge during the open house.
Medicine Hat open house is on Nov. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m. The following night, Nov. 3, the Brooks campus will hold its open house during the same times.