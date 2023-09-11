A bit of history was at the second-annual Fibre Arts Festival being held on Saturday at the Lions’ Hall in Petrolia. Carol Mccreery and Sherrie Thompson were busy making socks on two antique sock machines set up on the lawn just outside the pavilion.
Mccreery, who hails from Woodstock, has owned the sock machines for the past five years, bought the contraptions in Quebec. The sock machines date back to the First World War. The government gave hundreds of these machines out to women for free to make socks for Canadian soldiers fighting in the trenches.
It took Mccreery three months to learn how to fully use the contraptions. “You just go down a rabbit hole,” she said. There are gatherings called crankings, where people who own the sock machines get together to share their knowledge of the machines. People come from all over Canada and the United States.
Mccreery has made hundreds of socks since obtaining the sock machines, and she had many on display at the fibre arts festival.
Bona Kim of Sarnia, also had her talents of crocheting and needle felting on display at the fibre arts festival. Originally from Korea, Kim has been crocheting for 50 years, having first learned from her mother when she was seven years old.
Kim came to Canada 30 years ago, settling in southern Ontario, coming first to London where her sister lived. Kim and her husband would later own a convenience store in Cambridge, but since retiring have moved to Sarnia.
Since retiring Kim has brought her creations to more craft sales in the community, setting up her own tables. She started needle felting because she wanted to try something new and basically self taught herself through videos on YouTube.