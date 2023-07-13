The Ontario Chief Electoral Officer, Greg Essensa, addressed the Stratford Rotary Club in June, shedding light on his responsibilities, challenges faced, and efforts to enhance voter engagement.
The role of the Chief Electoral Officer is to ensure the smooth functioning of elections, and Essa has over 30 years of municipal, provincial and international election experience.
Essensa discussed that his role as Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer holds a significant authority position as an independent officer. The Election Act and election finances grant him the power to oversee the electoral process, including the regulation of political parties and third-party candidates.
Essensa notes that his primary responsibility is to ensure that all stakeholders, from voters to candidates, are “equipped with the necessary information to make informed choices during elections,” he said.
The Chief Electoral Officer noted that he travels extensively, having visited various regions, including James Bay and several indigenous communities in the north. He notes that his experience gives him a deep understanding of Ontario's diverse jurisdictions, comprising 124 ridings in total.
Ontario has more political parties than the federal level, totalling 23 altogether. Essensa said, “The province's 29-day voting period is the shortest in the country,” he went on to say, “The 2022 election witnessed a substantial decrease in Election Day participation but a significant increase in advance voting, which was seen across the country.”
Ontario recently implemented the use of an app that provides crucial information to voters, such as registration status and polling locations. Essensa noted, “This innovative approach aims to enhance voter accessibility and engagement, and future elections will see further improvements to the app's functionality.”
Despite ongoing efforts to facilitate voter participation, Essensa said only 44% of Ontarians exercised their right to vote in the 2022 election.
Looking ahead, Essensa said, “Combating misinformation and disinformation poses a significant challenge.” He emphasizes the importance of educating voters to discern reliable information and reinforcing the public's trust in the electoral process.
Ultimately, the Chief Electoral Officer's goal is to instill confidence in the electoral system. “Maintaining a healthy and strong democracy relies on the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved in the electoral process,” Essensa noted.
The address by Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer underscores the critical role played by independent officers in safeguarding democratic principles. The electoral process aims to foster active citizen participation through effective communication, technological advancements, and initiatives to combat misinformation.
By ensuring transparency, accessibility, and voter confidence, Essensa noted that “Ontario's democracy can continue to thrive in the upcoming 2026 election.”