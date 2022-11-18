HOWICK – At the Nov. 1 meeting for the Township of Howick council, Treasurer Brenda Weishar presented a brief cost of living report for council’s review.
Council had directed staff to amend the Howick employment policy in December 2021 to accurately reflect the annual cost of living adjustment, determined by a 12-month average for the 2023 grid.
The rates were tracked each month for 2022, with the cost of living on Sept. 30 having a 6.7 per cent increase. Therefore, the average at the end of September 2022 was 6.48 per cent. These have been applied to the township’s 2023 pay grid.