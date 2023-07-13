The performers that form TOROS – and there are about 20 of them – performed hits from their upcoming show to an appreciative Cassellholme crowd this past Wednesday, July 12.
It was a matinee show, kicking off at two, and at least 70 residents came out to hear the tunes. The day was warm with a nice breeze here and there to refresh the audience and performers alike. The "stage" area was fully shaded, and most of the crowd found a bit of shade as well from which to watch. Others preferred the sun. More straw hats than a Tom Sawyer convention.
“Music is great for the soul,” Mandy Gilchrist said, “so having days like this with great music and beautiful weather, we can’t get enough of it.”
Gilchrist organizes activities for Cassellholme residents, including the weekly Wednesday concerts that take place either outside on the home’s park-like courtyard or within the building, when the weather turns.
“Residents love it,” she said of the concerts, “the music is always a big hit.” She added that she’s booked for the summer, but if any performers are interested in a future Wednesday spot, feel free to reach out to her at 705-474-4250 ext. 223.
Back to the show. TOROS stands for Theatre Outreach on Stage, a program run by the Near North District School Board. It’s a summer program, and students from around the region sign up, sharpen their performance skills, rehearse, and ultimately produce a full-on stage show before summer’s end.
This year, the big production is Back to the ‘80s, a flashback journey through one of pop music’s greatest decades. The show takes place at West Ferris Secondary School from August 10 to 13. Mark the dates because you don’t want to miss this retro masterpiece.
“We’re getting ready for our first performance,” said Jessica Soule, a teacher with the board and a director of TOROS, “and this is a great way to get out into the community because TOROS is a theatre outreach stage program.”
“It’s good for them to get practice,” Soule said of the show, “to get comfortable singing in front of an audience.” Plus, with a performance to motivate them “they also learn the script a little faster,” she joked.
The group opened the hour-long set with Wham’s first hit single, the 1984 gem “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.” It didn’t take long for the crowd to dig deep into this style of rockin’, and they didn’t have to wait long to have fuel added to their musical fire.
The singers hit big with their second offering, Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America,” and from there, the 80’s classics kept coming to the delight of all in earshot. Soule gave the show a boost as well, an established singer herself, she often sang along with the group from the sidelines. Her captivating presence enthralled the audience.
Soule mentioned that for a few of the performers, this was their first time on stage. Well, no one in the crowd would have guessed, as they all did such a fine job delivering the hits of yesteryear. A few more shows like this are planned before the main production. Keep an eye out at Marina Point this summer, as they plan to perform there, and on August 5, make time for them at the Hot Summer Concert Series. Word is, they will be hitting a farmer’s market or two this summer as well.
You never know when TOROS might show up, but when they do, you best get ready to rock, and get ready fast. For all the details on this impressive troupe, follow their Facebook page at TOROS Near North District School Board.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.