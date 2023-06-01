On a sunny late Monday morning, Mike Merilovich was sitting on the familiar log bench that once was stationed right outside On-Line Sport and Tackle. This time, however, the bench was planted right in front of his home.
After nearly 40 years serving anglers and sportspeople, the 67-year-old businessman has retired, closing up shop at the end of last month.
“It's been a whirlwind,” he said, still as full of stories as he ever was.
Retail was a long and arduous career for him, fighting for every success, right from the first moment. If one needs to make a fishing analogy in such situations, it would have been like hooking something big on the end of the line. While he had a few extra hands helping to hold on to it at the beginning, it ended up being just him reeling the big fish in.
He recalled working at a steel mill right out of high school that led to him getting a job at a department store. Hanging out with a friend at the Athabasca Hotel in the early 1980s, they saw a sign across the street for a sports store that was in receivership.
After hearing the rent, he left. His friend, however, said that they would take it.
“I didn't know anything at all. I worked at Zellers, so I had no idea but retail. I remember we got into the Business Development Bank in Edmonton to ask for a loan. They said, ‘What's your cash flow?’ I said, ‘My what? How would I know that? I've never been in business before.’ So anyway, we never got the loan, but somehow, we managed to survive.”
There were three partners at the beginning, though the business survived with Merilovich buying each of them out over time.
There were other challenges that came Mike’s way: choppy weather if you want to continue the analogy. One of the most surprising challenges was how little he was able to get out on the water and go fishing himself.
There was just no time, he explained. Staying afloat meant working seven days a week. The first few years that the store was open, he also worked a second job on the railway, first as a brakeman then as a conductor.
“When you have no money, you have to do what you have to do,” he said.
“Business is just a matter of hard work. Either go to work every day or you don't.”
His wife Ellen retired from the railway a few years ago. Together, they now get to enjoy their golden years. Retirement, he pondered, will be a challenge, but he’s used to challenges. Not going to the shop every day is the first one that he has had to get used to.
Now that he has more time for recreation, he said that the closest he has gotten to the water is fishing his golf balls out of the lake. He does have some trips planned including one to Ontario where he’ll probably go fishing with his brother-in-law, who is a guide.
“I’m 67. I still want to go and do things and look around. Now’s the time you want to go traveling. Whatever you want to do, do it now.”
With all of his faithful customers stopping him in the street asking about renewing their fishing licenses or picking up some more “double shrimps,” he thanks them for their business over the years.
He also showed his appreciation to his landlord Gus Vlahos who took a chance on him nearly four decades ago. Merilovich said that he owes the fishing industry for making him who he is.
For that, he also thanked the fish for always being there.