Friday, January 27th was observed here in Saskatchewan as Family Literacy Day, but it was also the day the world marks as Holocaust Remembrance Day. Naomi Rosenfeld, the executive director of the Atlantic Jewish Council, said in November 2021 during Holocaust Education Week, "I think that the lessons that can be learned about hatred and discrimination and the importance of human rights are more important now than they've been for a very long time. We're seeing increases in hate and just increases in divides between people, and the Holocaust provides very, very important lessons as to the worst possible consequences of these trends."
The Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism said in 2021, “Jewish communities across Canada are threatened and targeted in their neighborhoods, in the streets, on campuses, and in their communities. We have seen torched synagogues, memorials defaced, institutions vandalized, and cemeteries desecrated. Historically, and still today, Jewish people remain one of the most targeted minorities with respect to hate crimes—globally and in Canada. This is further provoked by the incendiary antisemitic hate we see on social media platforms, which incentivize offline violence.”
Anti-Semitism continues to rise across Canada, and the Prairies are no longer immune to a rising tide against Jewish people, according to recent statistics from B'nai Brith Canada. The Prairie Region ranked fifth in 2018 for overall reported incidents with 131, but there was a 142 per cent increase in the number of incidents from the previous year. Anti-Semitic incidents in Canada rose for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, marking an 18.3 percent jump in the number of offenses in 2019, according to B’nai Brith Canada’s Annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents. A record 2,610 acts were recorded in 2020 for an average of seven acts per day and 50 incidents per week. As for 2021, the annual audit by B'nai Brith found there were 2,799 anti-Jewish hate crimes, including beatings, vandalism of synagogues, and swastikas in schools. That’s a rise overall of seven per cent from the year before, but the number of violent incidents increased by more than 700 per cent, from nine in 2020 to 75 in 2021. Anti-Jewish abuse sharply increased in Alberta and more than doubled in the Prairies and Nunavut.
In July of 2021, representatives of the federal government which included Prime Minister Trudeau met with leaders of the Jewish community in a summit aimed at identifying ways organizations, communities, individuals, and the federal government “can work together to increase public awareness, enhance community security, combat misinformation and online hate, and identify new measures necessary to combat antisemitism.” (news release: July 21, 2021, The Government of Canada Concludes National Summit on Antisemitism) However, according to data released by Statistics Canada in August 2022, Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation, and race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada, which takes pride in proclaiming itself a diverse and welcoming country for immigrants and refugees, experienced a 72 per cent jump in the rate of hate crimes between 2019 and 2021. Experts say this increase was partly due to the pandemic, which exposed and amplified safety and discrimination issues. Fredericton's Israel Unger, a professor at the University of New Brunswick, sees it this way, "I think what we see now is not rising antisemitism, I think what we see now is revealed antisemitism. What we see now is that antisemitism never went away. It just wasn't polite any longer.”
On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Prime Minister spoke at a Holocaust Remembrance Day memorial in Ottawa where he warned Canadians of the dangers of complacency. “We wonder what could ever have driven people to such cruelty. But hate never overtakes us all at once. It creeps up inch by inch,” he said. And with the power of social media, it becomes ever so easy to lay the seeds of hate and distrust in vulnerable minds. Celebrities like rapper, Kanye West, who publicly praised Adolph Hitler amidst a litany of antisemitic posts last year, hold an incredible influence over young people, and if we turn a blind eye to antisemitism, it will only build and accumulate. Noah Shack, vice president at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said in an on-air radio interview Friday that this is happening already, and the violence is taking place. A study commissioned by the Canadian charity Liberation75 last year found that one in three students of the 3,000 surveyed believed the Holocaust was fabricated or not reported accurately. “You can’t go to a Jewish community gathering whether it’s for prayer, or for schooling, or for youth programing, you can’t go to a gathering like that without security outside,” Shack revealed. But teaching the history of the Holocaust isn’t the simple single answer when it comes to combatting antisemitism — Canadians must also acknowledge what’s happening now, he said.
In 2021 at the close of the National Summit on Antisemitism, Shimon Koffler Fogel, President and CEO, of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said, “Anti-Jewish hatred is a growing and constantly mutating scourge that must be combatted with determination by all Canadians. ….While today’s summit focused on antisemitism and Jewish lived experience, the lessons learned and measures that will be implemented as a result will be instructive and of value to all at-risk minorities. All Canadians—Jewish and non-Jewish alike—have a role to play in creating the Canada we aspire to live in, one free from hate, racism, and bigotry.”
Among the words used by the government at the close of that summit were the promises to engage, explore and renew and while these are all fine action words when they remain just words, then nothing changes. By promising to engage with Jewish communities when the government develops its next action plan, to explore potential adjustments to anti-racism programs already in existence, or to build on “lessons learned to improve digital literacy and tackle misinformation” the government ministers might as well have just patted the Jewish delegates on the back and said something as banal as “We hear you”. Battling racism whether it be against Jewish people or First Nations people, the answer lies not in the courts of law, but in the conversations we have every day. The battle lies in our homes, in our workplaces, and it lies in us. People need to believe that hate breeds hate and evil grows in the dark corners of our society where we allow it.