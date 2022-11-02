CORNWALL – Recruiters did not have to go far to find a new Chief Administrative Officer for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry – they only had to look a few blocks north of the Counties’ offices.
SDG Counties hired Maureen Adams as its new CAO. Adams has been the City of Cornwall’s CAO for the past six years.
“I am looking forward to working alongside Counties Council and the Warden as we embark on this new opportunity together,” said Adams in a release announcing her appointment October 25.
“Working for an upper-tier municipality presents me with new and exciting challenges and I anticipate building on the strong relationship SDG Counties enjoys with its local municipalities.”
Adams hiring was the subject of an over two hour in-camera meeting held at the beginning of the October 17 SDG Counties Council meeting however the announcement of Adams’ hiring was made after the municipal election one week later.
“County Council conducted a robust search for the successor of CAO Tim Simpson,” said Warden Carma Williams. “We could not be more delighted with the results.”
Adams began her public-sector career with the City of Cornwall in 2008 as General Manager and Chief Financial Officer. She became the city’s CAO in May 2016.
She replaces Tim Simpson, who announced his retirement from the Counties this summer.
Prior to working in the public sector, Adams worked in the private sector for 20 years, primarily in banking and manufacturing.
Adams will begin as SDG Counties CAO in January 2023.