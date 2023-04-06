Chatham-Kent is changing its deputation process to improve transparency, accountability and accessibility for residents.
The deputation process allows residents an opportunity to present their views and concerns on matters brought before Council.
All deputations must be submitted to the Clerk’s Office (ckclerk@chatham-kent.ca) by noon on the day of a council meeting to be added to the deputation list.
The deadline was formerly 3 p.m. on the day of meetings.
Deputations will continue to be presented in the Council Chambers during the Council meeting by its author.
Suppose an individual cannot attend a council meeting to present their deputation in person, in that case, they can submit the deputation in writing by noon, and it will be emailed to Council for their review before the meeting.
A person can also present their deputation virtually.
These changes will enhance a resident’s ability to participate in the deputation process.
“We are committed to continually improving our processes and ensuring that residents have a voice in the decision-making process,” read the report to Council.
Contact the municipality at 519-360-1998 for more information.