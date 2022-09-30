ST. MARY’S — With hundreds of letters supporting the designation of Archibald Lake and its environs as a provincially protected wilderness area, prospects may be on the rise for the St. Mary’s River Association (SMRA) and the once world-class salmon course it holds dear.
According to a SMRA Facebook post earlier this month, the first day of a letter-writing campaign launched Sept. 8 “for the protection of Archibald Lake,” generated more than 300 letters signed and sent to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
Meanwhile, word of the area’s natural splendours is spreading anew through the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s just-completed draft municipal planning strategy (MPS) which, after much consultation, clearly articulates that first among five priorities for area citizens is: “Protect and conserve the natural environment.”
That is followed by: “Encourage responsible economic growth that benefits the community long-term; improve and expand access to essential community services; enable existing residents to live lifelong in the community and attract new residents; and capitalize on the rural assets of the District of St. Mary’s.”
All of which bodes well for SMRA and its efforts, including a comprehensive, digital “story book” map of the St. Mary’s watershed.
“The idea originates from SMRA’s [work] to [help the St. Mary’s] become the next Canadian heritage river,” the association’s president, Scott Beaver, explains. “Strengthening our case to be entered into the Canadian Heritage River System (CRHS), we built our story book map and tried to make it in a way that could easily be switched over to the CHRS model.”
He adds, “It was extremely fun creating this digital map. Living in an area, I’ve learned you can take many wonderful things for granted right under your nose. For example, the Black Brook waterfalls located in East River St. Mary’s, or the significance of the Guysborough train tracks, which never ran a train … The digital map has been a wonderful success with lots of great feedback. It shows us what a little creativity and hard work can do to promote an area.”
The river earns a special shout out in the new MPS. “The St. Mary’s River flows through the Municipality to Sonora, south of Sherbrooke, where it empties into the Atlantic Ocean,” it says. “The River is a notable landmark, and [is] an important habitat for riparian and aquatic species, notably the Atlantic salmon. [It is] one in a handful of rivers in Nova Scotia that salmon still return to, therefore river health is vitally important to the Municipality.”
Unfortunately, Beaver says, “Despite all of our efforts the provincial government never did nominate us to the next stage [of CRHS status], which would see us advance to the federal committee who would make the final decision.”
Still, he’s optimistic.
“I think there is room to grow and add to the storybook map regardless of what happens from our bid at becoming the next CHR. It really has become a community space and a unique way to promote the area. It is a wonderful resource for folks who live in the area and those who are traveling seeking their next adventure along St. Mary’s River. I believe it is here to stay and hope that it is shared widely and used appropriately.”