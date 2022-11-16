According to a Tudor and Cashel Township Facebook posting from Nov. 4, the North Hastings Community Safety and Well Being Ad- visory Committee is seeking new members. They’re having a Zoom meeting on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. so existing members can reaffirm their commitment to the committee and new members can join. Chantelle Beaumier, deputy clerk with the Municipality of Hastings Highlands and co-chair of the NHCSWB committee comments on this upcoming event.
The NHCSWB committee is seeking out experts for its advisory committee in the areas of local health services, community and social services, First Nations, education and police services. There will be a meeting on Zoom on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. The NHCSWB committee will be looking at the region’s principal risk factors, those most affected and protective factors needed to reduce harms and enhance safety and well-being for all in North Hastings. They’re looking for people who know about the risks and vulnerable populations in North Hastings, experience with ensuring equity, inclusion and accessibility in community initiatives, a proven track record of advocating for vulnerable groups’ interests, the power and authority needed to make decisions and represent the expertise of their agencies and organizations.
The NHCSWB committee consists of representatives from all seven municipalities in North Hastings; Carlow Mayo, Wollaston, Hastings Highlands, Limerick, Faraday and Tudor and Cashel. In 2018, all seven regional governments agreed to work together to come up with a CSWB. Coordinated by Dr. Meara Sullivan, a community and restorative justice specialist with over 20 years experience, the plan was completed last summer. The CSWB program was mandated by the Police Services Act and the province of Ontario’s Bill 68, the Safer Ontario Act.
The purpose of the plan is to detail a strategy to direct public policy, social programs and resources and community awareness, interests and activities to where they can be most effective enhancing the area’s public safety, improving health and well-being and reducing crime and disorder and social isolation. Data, insights and anecdotes were shared from 30 organizations across the region, and based on local data and consultation with community members, three priority areas were identified; poverty, mental health and addictions and housing. For more information, to join the NHCSWB advisory committee or to get the Zoom log in information for the Nov. 24 meeting, people are asked to contact Beaumier at cbeaumier@hastingshighlands.ca.
Beaumier had the following comments for The Bancroft Times on Nov. 11; “We are hoping that this invitation brings current and new members to the table, so that we may begin to act on the priorities of the plan,” she says. “There’s no telling how many will register at this point, nor do we expect this to be the one and only invitation/meeting that will serve as a call out for members to participate.”