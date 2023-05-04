Textile Tales, the latest exhibit at the Grande Prairie Museum, opened to the public on Saturday.
The exhibit showcases some of the best textiles in the museum's collection, including quilts, blankets, clothing, fine needle works and crocheted items.
“We often hear about the hardships of pioneer life, but it didn't stop them from making sure they had surroundings as beautiful as they can make it,” said Charles Taws, Grande Prairie Museum curator.
Pioneer homes were adorned with beautiful quilts on the bed and curtains hanging in the windows.
“It makes life more pleasant, but it's a lot of extra work, but they did it.
“The quilts are phenomenal.”
When people enter the show, they are welcomed by the many colours and as they step into the space, they begin to see the intricate details of the pieces.
Taws is excited to show a Capote to the community, a jacket made from a Hudson Bay Co. blanket.
“These (capotes) first came into use in the 1700s during the fur trade, and it's a type of garment that was used here in Western Canada.” He noted many people, including settlers, the Métis, and indigenous people, used the capote.
“They all found it a very useful garment.”
Taws said the quilts in the exhibit give people a glimpse into the past.
One such quilt in the show is a name quilt where community groups would pay a small amount to write their name on it, and then the quilt would be raffled off.
“Not only is this a textile (but) it's actually a kind of historical document because it documents who was there at the time, and these were often done during the war to raise money or to raise money for community groups,” said Taws.
Tobacco silks were also on display from a time when tobacco companies would add silks inside tobacco packages. Taws said the silks would be used on items like quilts and collected by people, similarly to trading cards.
Textile Tales will also show visitors how some items were created.
On Saturday, Gil Minty gave demonstrations of a sock-knitting machine, a device many pioneering families would have used. Taws said it was often the task of young boys to use the machine where they would need to thread the wool and spin the crank, which would then create a tube that would then be cut off and sewn into a sock.
A video demonstrates Métis finger weaving, and a kit is available for people to take home and try on their own.