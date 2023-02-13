With Valentine's Day taking place this week and Black History Month being the whole of February, the cultural scene in North and West Vancouver and beyond is especially brimming across the next seven days.
From romantic endeavours to educational opportunities, to the usual suspects of theatre, art exhibitions and live music, here are all the events worthy of adding to the diary between Feb. 13 - Feb. 19.
Caili O'Doherty Quintet
Capilano University is throwing an inspiring , educational and, better yet, free concert with New York-based jazz group, The Caili O'Doherty Quintet, at its helm. The performance looks at U.S. history and its relationship with Black American Music, touching on jazz and The Great Migration, and is followed by a panel discussion with the band members and CapU faculty member, jazz trumpet player, composer and arranger Daniel Hersog.
Feb. 14, BlueShore Theatre at CapU. Visit the University's website for more information.
Capilano Love Lights
Whether it is with a lover or a group of friends, for a first date or a family-focused evening, there's no denying the joy that arises when viewing the lights at Capilano Bridge. The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and Park will all feature vivid Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences until the end of the month.
On until Feb. 26, Capilano Suspension Bridge. More information can be found on the bridge's website.
My Queer Valentine
If it's divas and debauchery you're looking for this Valentine's Day, then look no further than My Queer Valentine. The Presentation House Theatre production sees Andy Warner, Mistress of Ceremonies and resident poet, take to the stage alongside burlesque queens La Dame Derriere and Vita Devour for an evening of sultry storytelling and cabaret.
Feb. 14, Presentation House Theatre. Tickets, times and more information are on the theatre's website.
Private Snowshoe Fondue
Make the most of being in North Vancouver by soaking up the scenes at the North Shore mountains. Grouse is offering a particularly romantic evening that kicks off with a snowshoeing tour through the Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake, before culminating with an après-snowshoeing social dining experience with cheese, broth and chocolate fondues.
Throughout February, Grouse Mountain. Visit Grouse's website for purchase tickets.
A Midsummer Night's Dream Shakespeare’s fantastical story comes together with Britten’s sparkling atmospheric score for Vancouver Opera's rendition of A Midsummer Night's Dream. The story, based on the famed play, follows a myriad of hilarious characters in a whimsical whirlwind of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities.
Feb. 11 - 19, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on the VO website.
The Woman In Black
The spine-chilling tale of The Woman in Black, as the West End’s second longest running play, has incited innumerable screams since its inception in 1983. Now it's coming to Vancouver, with a North Shore-based production company, Famous Artists Limited, at its helm. For the uninititated, the applauded ghost story follows an aging London solicitor as he employs a young stage actor to help him relive the chilling events that occurred when he was settling an estate in Yorkshire - bringing the curse to present day.
Feb. 18 - March 5. Jericho Arts Centre. Visit the production's dedicated website for times, tickets and more information.
Black History Month
There are a number of events happening around town in honour of Black History Month. UBC, for example, will be hosting a film program, with three screenings running on Feb. 3, 10 and 17, while the libraries of West and North Vancouver have materials are readily available for those hoping to get educated. For the full round-up of events happening on the North Shore, visit our dedicated article.
Throughout Feb, various locations. Visit the University’s website for more information on the films.
Great Canadian Kilt Skate
At the Shipyards plaza on Saturday the first ever west coast Great Canadian Kilt Skate will occur, with kilted skaters of all ages set to take to the ice to celebrate the contributions the Scots have made around the world. The event, now in its 15th year and taking place country-wide everywhere from Montreal to Moncton, will kick off from 8:30 p.m. and will have hot chocolate, Celtic music, and bagpiping available long into the evening.
Feb. 18, The Shipyards Plaza. More information on the free event can be found at The Shipyards' website.
Sinfonia: Inspirational Women Composers
Alongside music by Vancouver-based women composers, including the likes of Gabriella Yorke and Jean Coulthard, the Centennial Theatre's event dedicated to inspiring women in music will also feature performances from those who are lesser known, providing an opportunity to expand one's horizons as well as revel in the comfort of the classics.
Feb. 18, Centennial Theatre. Tickets can be purchased through the theatre's website.
Jin-Me Yoon: About Time
Nearing its end is the Vancouver Art Gallery's showcasing of works by Jin-Me Yoon, the prominent photography, video and installation artist renowned for her cinematic approach. About Time presents Yoon’s most significant pieces from the past decade, all which delve into the artist's Korean diasporic experience.
Until March 5, Vancouver Art Gallery. More information on the exhibition and the artist can be found at the gallery's website.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News' Indigenous and civic affairs reporter.
