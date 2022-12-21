A Woodstock municipal politician is looking to jump to the federal politics, vying to replace her father as Oxford MP.
Woodstock city-county Coun. Deb Tait announced Wednesday she'll seek the federal Conservative nomination in Oxford after her father, longtime MP Dave MacKenzie, retires in late January.
“My dad’s been a fantastic representative of Oxford County, so it’s big shoes to fill, but I think I’ve proven myself at city and county council that I represent everybody,” Tait said in an interview.
First elected to council in 2003, Tait has served two terms as a Woodstock councillor and four terms as city-county councillor. She has worked on her father’s campaigns and feels the move to federal politics is a “natural progression” from municipal politics.
“I wasn’t expecting it this quickly,” she said, citing the mobility issues that prompted her father's decision to step down. “But I always thought I would go for it at some time, so I threw my hat in the ring. I got a campaign manager, and away we go."
MacKenzie, a longtime Woodstock resident and the city’s former police chief, ends his 18-year tenure as Conservative MP for Oxford Jan. 28. A federal byelection must be called within six months afterward.
The Oxford Conservative Association has yet to schedule a nominating meeting. Were Tait nominated, Tait would have to take a leave of absence from city and county councils during her campaign.