For anyone who says that there’s nothing worth watching lately, the Huronia Museum Film Series has a cushioned seat and cup-holder ready to counter that claim.
The series, which has been ongoing for more than 20 years, is finishing off its 2022/2023 season with six films starting on Wednesday nights in February and running every two weeks at the Galaxy Theatre in Midland.
“Our goal is to bring in an audience that is as diverse as the films we show,” explained event coordinator Gillian Ross. “(It) brings a wider variety of film to a small community that often offers limited options and with this we help to enrich the cultural landscape of our community.
"It has also created a sense of community among our patrons, and after seeing how missed it was during COVID was gratifying to know what an important part of people's lives we have become.”
The first film for the season on February 1 is the documentary ‘Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On’ which chronicles the life, music and activism of the legendary Indigenous singer-songwriter.
Following that, the February 15 film ‘Living’, which follows a terminally-diagnosed bureaucrat who rediscovers life’s joys, is a remake of the 1952 Akira Kurosawa movie ‘Ikiru’ set in the same time period.
Films in the series are curated from selections provided by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Cineplex, while also caring about considerations to North Simcoe residents specifically.
“There are a lot of different steps and a great deal of work and planning that goes into every aspect of the film series,” stated Ross who also praised volunteers working on the event.
“Each step goes through me but I work with our contacts at TIFF and Cineplex to work out the logistics, as well as our volunteers who assist in every step from approaching sponsors to selling the tickets.
“Every film is picked after research and conversations between myself, our volunteers and our TIFF programmer; each one is chosen with the intention of providing a quality experience that will keep our core patrons coming back week to week and attract new people at the same time. So a lot of care and thought goes into every season that we have,” Ross noted.
Viewings for films occur at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on scheduled nights. Tickets are $10 individually or $54 for the season, and are available in advance at the Huronia Museum or at the Galaxy cinema on film nights if available.
Further information on ticket information and upcoming confirmations can be found on the Huronia Museum Film Series website.