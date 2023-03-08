Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
CHARLTON-DACK - The occurrence of waste-site break-ins throughout the area was a big topic at a recent community policing committee meeting. Charlton-Dack Reeve Sandra Parkin reported at the municipality's March 6 council meeting that area waste disposal sites, including the one operated by Charlton-Dack, are frequently being broken into and trespassers are mainly looking for scrap metal.
Township public works superintendent Jon Schenk added that he has observed tracks to the scrap woodpile, as well. There was also evidence that one or more people had climbed onto the pile of steel there, he added.
He said that on the week prior to the meeting he had installed a new and heavier lock on the township's waste disposal site gate.
Break-ins have been occurring at waste sites throughout the area, including Englehart, Evanturel Township and Marter Township, it was noted.
Police are hoping that the trespassers can be caught in the act, which will enable police to place charges, Parkin told council.