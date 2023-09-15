NORTH HURON – The Township of North Huron announced the date for their Strategic Planning Open House and Town Hall Public Meeting, which they will hold on the same day, Sept. 25, at the Belgrave Community Centre from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.
A press release from the township said, “The Open House and Strategic Plan Input Session will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a scheduled presentation and booths set up for each of the six goals of the draft 2024-2027 North Huron Strategic Plan. Attendees can provide feedback on the action items within the respective goals or the goal itself.”
In addition, there will also be booths set up for each member of council to dialogue with their constituents. At these booths, council members will converse with the attendees, media personnel, etc. and receive feedback on the Strategic Plan or any topic that ratepayers want to discuss.
The Open House and Strategic Plan Input Session will conclude at 7 p.m., and the Town Hall Public Meeting will begin. The Town Hall Public meeting will allow constituents to ask council members questions in public forums. An independent facilitator will moderate the town hall meeting. It will follow the “Town Hall Public Meeting Overview of Procedures” document. The meeting will conclude at 8:30 p.m.
“The Town Hall Public Meeting will maintain a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere at all times regardless of individual’s perspective,” the press release said. “All participants will be treated with respect and courtesy.”
The Overview of Procedures outlines the protocol expected at the meeting. People must line up if they wish to speak to any councillors and state their name, ward and who they want to talk to.
Each public member will have one minute to ask a question, and the respondent will have three minutes to answer. No follow-up questions will be allowed during the same turn to allow all participants their time. If there is another question, that person must go to the back of the line.
No public member can debate with, argue or harass any council member.
All participants are responsible for maintaining an orderly meeting.
No participant shall engage in behaviour disruptive or distracting to the meeting.
The township also released the 2024 Township of North Huron Budget and Strategic Planning Survey on Sept. 1, available until Sept. 30 on the township’s website.
Should someone need an alternative format, paper copies of the survey are available at the following locations across the municipality:
- North Huron Municipal Office (274 Josephine St., Wingham)
- Alice Munro Library (281 Edward St., Wingham)
- Blyth Library (392 Queen St., Blyth)
- North Huron Wescast Community Centre (99 Kerr Dr., Wingham)