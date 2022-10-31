The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has warned residents of persistent and increasing “emergency scams” occurring across Halton.
Between the dates of September 26 and October 3, 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received 42 emergency scam reports where losses totaled over $520,000. Of the 42 reports, 22 were from Ontario and losses totaled over $115,000.
The police said these scams have often been targeting older adults.
How does the scam happen?
In a typical emergency scam scenario, an older person receives a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandchild. The caller goes on to say that they are in some kind of trouble, such as being in a car accident or being put in jail, and that they need money immediately.
Some victims may get calls from two people, one pretending to be their loved one and the other acting as a police officer or lawyer.
The caller will ask the potential victim a series of leading questions which prompts them to volunteer personal information. Typically, they will ask for money to be delivered in cash to a “bail bondsman” or an “employee of a law firm/court”.
Victims often don’t verify the caller’s story until after the money has been given to the fraudster.
How to avoid the scam?
The police has advised people that if they suspect they are being contacted by a fraudster, call the HRPS at 905-825-4777 or 911 if it is an emergency
It also asked people to do not lie to the bank teller and tell them why the cash is being retrieved as bank employees are trained to assist the public in recognizing possible frauds
It also advised the people to attempt to verify the caller’s identity, not to volunteer any information, and ask very specific probing questions about the caller.
The police said If unsure, the citizens may call local police service and ask them for assistance as the police, lawyers and the court would never ask anyone to give money to someone at the door.